AFC Wimbledon have appointed Mark Bowen as first-team manager until the end of the season.

The League One club have been in freefall - winless in 21 games in all competitions - and are currently in the relegation zone.

The Dons parted ways with former head coach Mark Robinson earlier this week.

Bowen won 41 caps for Wales, scoring three goals, and most recently managed Reading in the Championship.

He also played for Tottenham, Norwich, West Ham, Charlton and Wigan.

"I am deeply honoured to have been offered this position," said Bowen, who managed Reading from 2019 to 2020.

"I fully understand what's at stake and what needs to be done over the remaining seven games.

"Take my word for it, we will all be doing everything possible to keep this proud club in League One."

The club's last win was against Accrington Stanley on 7 December.

They currently have 33 points, sitting one point from safety, and have lost their last five games in a row.