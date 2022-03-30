Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Accrington lost 2-1 in their League One match at home to Gillingham

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association for alleged comments made to a match official.

Coleman has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 stemming from the League One defeat by Gillingham on 26 March.

"It is alleged that his language towards the end of the game was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or questioned the integrity of a match official," an FA statement said. external-link

He has until Friday (1 April) to reply.