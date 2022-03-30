Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Bala Town's Will Evans scores Wales' opening goal against England

Wales C secured an impressive win over England C thanks to four first half goals in Caernarfon.

England started well but Will Evans gave the hosts a 10th minute lead with a fierce effort across the face of goal which beat Scott Loach.

Aeron Edwards capitalised on a mistake to score Wales' second.

Both Edwards and Evans scored second goals before the break and Paul Fairclough's side were no match for the Welsh team.