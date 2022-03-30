International Challenge Match: Wales C 4-0 England C
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Wales C secured an impressive win over England C thanks to four first half goals in Caernarfon.
England started well but Will Evans gave the hosts a 10th minute lead with a fierce effort across the face of goal which beat Scott Loach.
Aeron Edwards capitalised on a mistake to score Wales' second.
Both Edwards and Evans scored second goals before the break and Paul Fairclough's side were no match for the Welsh team.