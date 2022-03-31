Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 1 April

Championship Conference

Caernarfon Town v The New Saints; 19:45 BST: Champions The New Saints and sixth placed Caernarfon both lost their previous games - in Saints' case losing at home for the first time in the league season. Anthony Limbrick's side won both meetings during phase one, scoring a total of nine goals.

Play-Off Conference

Connah's Quay Nomads v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Connah's Quay's six game unbeaten run has seen them move out of the bottom two on goal difference while Aberystwyth's win over Barry Town saw them end a five match winless run and give them a bit of breathing space. Nomads did the double over Aber during phase one.

Saturday, 2 April

Championship Conference

Newtown v Flint Town United; 12:45 BST: Newtown's hopes of securing European qualification were boosted following the 1-0 win at The New Saints, which sees Chris Hughes' side in third spot. Flint's challenge has wavered during recent weeks but the 1-0 victory over Penybont ended a seven game winless streak.

Penybont v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: Penybont are chasing Europe on two fronts - in the league and Welsh Cup but they are fourth after the defeat at Flint. Bala, the team Rhys Griffiths's side beat on penalties in the Welsh Cup semi-final recently, are second having lost only once in 11 games.

Play-Off Conference

Cardiff Met v Haverfordwest County; 14:40 BST: Cardiff Met's 11 match unbeaten run was ended by Cefn Druids last weekend and Christian Edwards' men are eighth in the table. They are on the same number of points as seventh placed Haverfordwest, who have had an impressive revival under manager Nicky Hayen, unbeaten in six games.

Barry Town United v Cefn Druids; 14: 30 BST: The league's bottom two meet at Jenner Park - although already relegated Druids are 18 points behind Barry, who are only in the bottom two on goal difference. Druids go into the game following a first league win of the season while Barry are without a win in seven games.