Barcelona Femenino v Real Madrid Femenino

Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Barcelona Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Paños García-Villamil
- 8Torrejón
- 2ParedesBooked at 15mins
- 4León Cebrián
- 16Rolfö
- 14Bonmatí Conca
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 11Putellas Segura
- 7Hansen
- 10Hermoso Fuentes
- 6Pina
Substitutes
- 5Serrano
- 15Ouahabi El Ouahabi
- 17Pereira Cejudo
- 18Crnogorcevic
- 23Engen
- 24Font
- 29Pérez
- 30Muñoz
- 33Baradad
- 39Laborde
Real Madrid Femenino
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodríguez Rivero
- 18RodriguezBooked at 12mins
- 4Peter
- 5Andrés Sanz
- 23Svava
- 3Abelleira
- 21Zornoza Sánchez
- 22Del Castillo
- 8Oroz
- 7Carmona García
- 10González Rodríguez
Substitutes
- 2Robles
- 12Navarro
- 14García
- 15Florentino
- 16Møller
- 20Gálvez
- 24Gerard
- 26Arias
- 29Salas
- Referee:
- Stéphanie Frappart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Babett Peter (Real Madrid Femenino).
Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid Femenino).
Attempt missed. Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexia Putellas with a cross.
Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino).
Attempt saved. Claudia Pina (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.
Attempt missed. Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Claudia Pina (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Olga Carmona (Real Madrid Femenino).
Foul by Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino).
Maite Oroz (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino).
Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Barcelona Femenino 1, Real Madrid Femenino 1. Olga Carmona (Real Madrid Femenino) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Penalty conceded by Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) with a hand ball in the penalty area.