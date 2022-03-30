Women's Champions League - Quarter-final - 2nd Leg
Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino1Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid Femenino1

Barcelona Femenino v Real Madrid Femenino

Line-ups

Barcelona Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Paños García-Villamil
  • 8Torrejón
  • 2ParedesBooked at 15mins
  • 4León Cebrián
  • 16Rolfö
  • 14Bonmatí Conca
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 11Putellas Segura
  • 7Hansen
  • 10Hermoso Fuentes
  • 6Pina

Substitutes

  • 5Serrano
  • 15Ouahabi El Ouahabi
  • 17Pereira Cejudo
  • 18Crnogorcevic
  • 23Engen
  • 24Font
  • 29Pérez
  • 30Muñoz
  • 33Baradad
  • 39Laborde

Real Madrid Femenino

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodríguez Rivero
  • 18RodriguezBooked at 12mins
  • 4Peter
  • 5Andrés Sanz
  • 23Svava
  • 3Abelleira
  • 21Zornoza Sánchez
  • 22Del Castillo
  • 8Oroz
  • 7Carmona García
  • 10González Rodríguez

Substitutes

  • 2Robles
  • 12Navarro
  • 14García
  • 15Florentino
  • 16Møller
  • 20Gálvez
  • 24Gerard
  • 26Arias
  • 29Salas
Referee:
Stéphanie Frappart

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelona FemeninoAway TeamReal Madrid Femenino
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Babett Peter (Real Madrid Femenino).

  3. Post update

    Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid Femenino).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexia Putellas with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Claudia Pina (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Claudia Pina (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Olga Carmona (Real Madrid Femenino).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino).

  15. Post update

    Maite Oroz (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alexia Putellas (Barcelona Femenino).

  17. Post update

    Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Goal! Barcelona Femenino 1, Real Madrid Femenino 1. Olga Carmona (Real Madrid Femenino) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  19. Booking

    Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

