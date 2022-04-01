Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Hearts defender John Souttar has undergone ankle surgery after an injury sustained in March's 2-2 draw with Dundee United

Manager Robbie Neilson hopes John Souttar has not played his last game for Hearts after the defender had a "tidy up" ankle operation.

Scotland cap Souttar - who joins Rangers this summer - has missed two club matches after injuring his ankle in a draw at Dundee United on 5 March.

Third-place Hearts have seven Premiership games remaining and face Edinburgh rivals Hibernian in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on 16 April.

"He had a wee tidy up," said Neilson.

"We're hopeful we can get him back. That was the plan all along, that we could try to get him back playing games for us.

"Whether he'll make the semi I don't know. The carrot for him is the last games of the season."

Neilson revealed talks over a contract extension are under way with winger Barrie McKay, who has netted once in 30 appearances since arrived on a two-year deal last September.

"It's something we've been speaking about for a while," he said. "I got him in the office and haven't let him out yet until he's signed.

"He's been outstanding for us this season and we're desperate to keep him for a longer period."

Hearts are on the brink of securing third place - they hold a 14-point lead over Dundee United in fourth - and a return to European football in their first season back in the top flight.

"It's a great achievement to get promoted and finish third, but we've still got a bit of work to do to get there," said Neilson, whose side are away to Ross County this weekend.

"We have some big games coming up but the focus has to be on Saturday and getting three points at a difficult venue.

"If you look at the last 20-22 games, ourselves and Ross County have been the two best teams outside the Old Firm. It shows they quality they've got, especially at home."