Midfielder Lily Agg has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifier against Sweden, but defender Diane Caldwell misses out with injury.

London City Lionesses' Agg, who qualifies for the Republic through her Cork-born grandmother, previously trained with the squad in April 2021.

Manchester United's Caldwell is struggling with an arm problem.

Savannah McCarthy, Emily Whelan, Aoife Colvill & Niamh Farrelly are also out.

The Republic are currently second in Group A on seven points from four games, eight points behind Sweden, who are ranked second in the world.

The sides face each other in Gothenburg on 12 April after Sweden's trip to Georgia on 7 April.

Republic boss Vera Pauw has also included 16-year-old Shelbourne forward Abbie Larkin, who made her senior debut at the Pinatar Cup in February.

Larkin was involved with the Republic Under-17s as recently as Tuesday as they missed out on European Championship qualification.

Larkin is one of three Shelbourne players in Pauw's 27-player squad with defender Chloe Mustaki and midfielder Jess Ziu also included.

The Republic squad will begin preparations for the game at the FAI National Training Centre on Tuesday before travelling to Gothenburg on 9 April.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)