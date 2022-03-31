Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Ryan Hardie came off after 75 minutes at Ipswich Town last Saturday

Plymouth Argyle could be without top scorer Ryan Hardie for much of their run-in with a thigh strain.

Hardie, 25, who has scored 19 goals in 43 games, could miss up to three weeks.

The Pilgrims, fourth in League One, face fellow play-off contenders Oxford United, Wycombe and Sunderland, as well as Burton Albion in that time.

"We'll always air on the side of caution because we don't want to throw him back in too soon," Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher said.

"Like any team, if you lose your top scorer everyone would be disappointed, but we've got four strikers who can all add something different to the team.

"Jordan Garrick will be excited that he can now get a run of starts because he's the most similar to Ryan.

"He's explosive and runs in behind, so it should be a good opportunity for him to go and grasp his chance and hopefully get a few goals for us."