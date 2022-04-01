Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons is back and looking to put the pundits in their place after her BBC Scotland's The Nine colleague Laura McGhie fell to a narrow defeat on stand-in duties.

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson provides the opposition as the pair take on the challenge of forecasting the outcomes of the weekend's Scottish Premiership games.

A correct score is worth 40 points, with a correct result worth 10.

Amy Steven Thompson Dundee v Aberdeen 0-2 1-2 Hibernian v Dundee Utd 1-0 1-1 Motherwell v St Mirren 2-1 2-1 Ross County v Hearts 1-2 2-2 St Johnstone v Livingston 1-1 1-0 Rangers v Celtic (Sun) 1-1 3-3

All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated

Dundee v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Hibs v Dundee Utd

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Motherwell v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Thommo's prediction: 2-2

St Johnstone v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Thommo's prediction: 1-0

Rangers v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Thommo's prediction: 3-3

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 & 50 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 & 60 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Allan Preston 60 & 30 Stuart Cosgrove 50 Mark Hateley 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 20 Kenny Miller 40 Steven Thompson 40 Rachel Corsie 30 Craig Easton 20 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 1350 Pundits 1590