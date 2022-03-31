Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Peter Swann had been in charge at Scunthorpe for almost nine years

Scunthorpe United chairman Peter Swann has resigned with immediate effect.

The 56-year-old took over at Glanford Park in 2013 and said he was committed to the club long-term in October, but must "interact with fans better".

However, he has now left his role with the Iron bottom of League Two, 10 points adrift of safety.

Former player and head of recruitment Lee Turnbull has been appointed the club's chief operating officer and will take on Swann's duties.

The club said that Swann will make a statement on Saturday.