Rebecca Holloway in action during Northern Ireland's win over North Macedonia in November

Northern Ireland defender Rebecca Holloway has left Women's Super League club Birmingham City to join Racing Louisville in the USA.

Holloway, 26, moves to the NWSL on a two-year deal.

She spent four years in America playing College football with Cumberland University before joining Birmingham in 2019 following a short spell with Nashville Rhythm.

Holloway is named in Kenny Shiels' squad for April's World Cup qualifiers.

Northern Ireland are away to Austria on Friday 8 April, then home to England on Tuesday 12 April.

Her transfer to the USA means Everton striker Simone Magill is the only player in the Northern Ireland squad to play in the WSL.

However Rachel Furness could join her international team-mate in the top flight next season as Championship leaders Liverpool need one point to return to the top flight, which they could earn against Bristol City on Sunday.

Holloway represented NI at underage level and made her senior debut in February 2022 against England.

She has quickly become a key player under Shiels - featuring at both centre back, left back and defensive midifeld - and she scored three goals in November's two qualifiers with North Macedonia.