Premier League clubs agree to five substitutes from 2022-23 season

comments361

Substitute Nicolas Pepe replaces Bukayo Saka for Arsenal
Premier League clubs voted against continuing to allow five substitutions in a match for the 2020-21 season

Premier League clubs will be able to make five substitutions each game from next season after shareholders agreed to change the rules.

The substitutions can be made on three occasions during a match, plus at half-time, and a total of nine substitutes can be named on the teamsheet.

Five substitutes were introduced across the game in May 2020 after the shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clubs then voted against continuing the rule for the compressed 2020-21 season.

The Premier League was the only major competition to abandon the rule because some clubs felt it gave those with bigger squads an unfair advantage.

A number of managers spoke out against the decision, with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola both saying the it was partly responsible for a spate of muscular injuries across the top flight.

Nothing changed for the 2021-22 season, although five substitutes are allowed in FA Cup matches, and in October football law-makers the International Football Association Board recommended that five substitutions be implemented permanently in the sport.

At a shareholder meeting of all 20 Premier League clubs, it was also confirmed that this summer's transfer window will open on 10 June and will close at 23:00 BST on 1 September, in line with other European leagues.

In addition, the Premier League will remove twice-weekly testing of players and staff from 4 April and move to symptomatic testing only.

Other key updates included the removal of the requirement for clinical passports to access previously restricted areas at training grounds and on matchdays, as the Premier League returns to business-as-usual operations.

A Premier League statement said: "The wellbeing of players and staff remains a priority and the Premier League will continue to monitor the national Covid-19 situation and adapt league-wide protocols as required, in line with the latest guidance from public health authorities and medical experts."

Comments

Join the conversation

363 comments

  • Comment posted by jenks84, today at 14:54

    Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea have an even more advantage now as most of there bench players would start in any team! Joke if you ask me! Money talks mind!

    • Reply posted by mustardcustard, today at 15:04

      mustardcustard replied:
      Well, the Premier League was the only competition left in World football that wasn’t using 5 subs. #dinosaurs

  • Comment posted by neonandy, today at 14:58

    Well since the yanks are now clearly running the show, why not split the game into quarters, have 'power plays' and give double points for a goal?

    • Reply posted by mustardcustard, today at 15:07

      mustardcustard replied:
      Perfect, I can’t concentrate for more than 10 minutes anyway and I’d be able to go and get some more food

  • Comment posted by lib-lab-conartists, today at 14:58

    Stop pandering to Klopp and Guardiola.
    Stop paying for sky
    Go support your local non league club.

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 15:07

      Hello replied:
      Boring.

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 14:55

    When we see the quality of players that Liverpool and Manchester City have available to them to change a game if one or a few of the starting eleven are playing badly, we realise that the other clubs have even less chance now of a good result against those clubs because those other clubs do not have the same amount of quality players on the bench.

    • Reply posted by Olly, today at 15:01

      Olly replied:
      A salary cap would address this

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 14:59

    Great news for Man City.......not so good for everyone else.

    • Reply posted by Olly, today at 15:08

      Olly replied:
      They'll be vexed in Liverpool over this comment...

  • Comment posted by nnn, today at 14:56

    totally wrong, be 12 subs by half time soon-destroys the game and benifits the rich

    • Reply posted by mustardcustard, today at 15:05

      mustardcustard replied:
      Would be brilliant, we could get more ad breaks in then as well and I’d get a chance to empty my bladder and get another hotdog

  • Comment posted by please, today at 15:07

    When Aston Villa won the league in 1981 they used 14 different players all season.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 15:10

      david replied:
      And probably played around 60 games. What is wrong with players today?

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 14:55

    Shame they couldn't have agreed this back when COVID made it more useful. But I feel this rule is a bit of a waste of time if it is not accompanied with a rule about homegrown players or young players. The "big six" will just spend billions on the latest World superstars and the poor clubs will suffer.
    This rule, by itself, shows the short-sightedness of the league & the clubs (probably led by £).

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 15:10

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Why don't the "poor clubs" (who also spend tens of millions of pounds in transfer fees) simply buy players they actually want to play? People are acting like lower table teams have awful benches full of useless players.

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 14:58

    Big clubs win again from it . Another benefit for the top 6 like so many of the referee’s discussions and var

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 15:08

      Hello replied:
      Bitter and twisted and jealous come to mind.

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 14:58

    amazing how teams in the past won 42 match league titles using 14/15 players and next season they'll be teams playing more than that in just ONE game!!!!

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 15:10

      Hello replied:
      Most of those players suffered permanent physical problems once they finished playing. Thankfully we have moved on in the field of player welfare.

  • Comment posted by jrabrewer, today at 14:57

    Pathetic. Just pandering to the big clubs with large squads as usual

    • Reply posted by JohnJ, today at 15:00

      JohnJ replied:
      All clubs already have 18 players on a match day as they have 7 on the bench, just means more players get a little more gametime that's all.

  • Comment posted by Big Dave, today at 15:05

    If you're a professional footballer player and you can't run for 90 minutes, you should be ashamed of yourself.

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 15:08

      Chris replied:
      ..and if they're injured?

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 14:57

    Then don’t stop games when there faces get brushed by another players finger tips .

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 15:35

      margaret replied:
      Harry Maguire should be the first name on the subs list.

  • Comment posted by Ollie Gark, today at 14:58

    Fergie Time will take on a new meaning, as grounds around the country get used to ten or more minutes of added time.

    • Reply posted by Devon man, today at 15:03

      Devon man replied:
      Maybe the PL could trial the 'stop the clock' for injuries and subs like they do in rugby?

  • Comment posted by Josiekaposie, today at 15:08

    No substitutes after the stoppage time board goes up

  • Comment posted by Jangulas, today at 15:07

    I honestly don't see how this benefits the game of football beyond giving those clubs with biggest squads an advantage

  • Comment posted by frankie, today at 14:56

    Though this is common in Europe now so makes sense we would follow suit I still feel this will benefit the teams with the strongest squads- Liverpool , Man City, Chelsea and probably Man U

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 15:12

      Hello replied:
      Liverpool and City play a lot more games than other clubs

  • Comment posted by Don-t tell him Pike, today at 15:05

    Let’s load the dice more in favour of the big clubs, keeping them in Europe, keeping UEFA happy, keeping overseas owners happy, keeping SKY happy, keep stirring the money-pot. But screw the mid-table club whose dream of “doing a Leicester” is screwed.

  • Comment posted by 6060 842, today at 15:02

    Subscription Sport TV will be the first thing to go when our current contract ends.

    Just to pay for the energy increases.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 15:01

    Another step towards turning what was a wonderful game into a Mickey Mouse sport. Players used to play 50 to 60 games a season without any real problem and only allowed 1 sub a game.

    • Reply posted by Eyes Wide Open, today at 15:04

      Eyes Wide Open replied:
      Back when football was played almost at walking pace.

