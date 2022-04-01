Last updated on .From the section Derby

Who is Derby's best player from 2010 onwards?

Vote from the list of 10 Rams stars to have won the player of the year award in that time - the vote will close at 23:00 BST on 16 April.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote. external-link

2021 - Graeme Shinnie: Midfielder who was signed on a free transfer from Aberdeen in 2019 and spent two-and-a-half years with the club before having to be sold to Wigan in January to raise funds as Derby went into administration.

2020 - Matthew Clarke: Central defender who won the player of the year award while on loan with the Rams from Brighton & Hove Albion. Returned for a second loan spell the following season.

2019 - Fikayo Tomori: Defender Tomori, who is now with AC Milan, was on loan from Chelsea when he won the award. Part of the team that lost to Aston Villa in the 2019 Championship play-off final.

2018 - Matej Vydra: Czech Republic international striker who joined Derby from Watford for £8m and scored 22 goals in the 2017-18 season, which saw him awarded the EFL Golden Boot award for the Championship.

2017 - Scott Carson: Joined Derby from Wigan in 2015 and is seen as the Rams' best goalkeeper since Mart Poom.

2016 and 2013 - Richard Keogh: The only player from the 21st century to be in the top 20 appearance-makers for the Rams. The central defender was controversially sacked by Derby in 2019 after being injured in a car accident but successfully appealed against the decision and won a £2m payout.

2015 - Will Hughes: Midfielder who made his debut for Derby whilst still studying at Repton School. Considered to be one of the best players to graduate from Derby's academy. Sold to Watford for about £7m in 2017.

2014 and 2012 - Craig Bryson: Another hugely popular player with the Derby fans. Scored a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in a 5-0 thrashing of the Rams' local rivals in March 2014.

2011 - John Brayford: Joined from Crewe Alexandra in 2010 before being sold to Cardiff City for more than £1m in 2013.

2010 - Shaun Barker: Signed by Nigel Clough from Blackpool in 2009, midfielder Barker proved to be a popular player in a struggling Derby team. His Rams career was ended by a horrific injury in March 2012.