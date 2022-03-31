Rangers pull out of Celtic friendly in Australia

Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Some Rangers supporters protested against the trip to Australia on the 20 March visit to Dundee

Rangers have withdrawn from the Sydney Super Cup, where they were due to play against Celtic on 20 November.

The Glasgow rivals had signed up for the friendly tournament in Australia for a first meeting outside of Scotland.

Rangers were also scheduled to take on Western Sydney Wanderers, with Celtic meeting Sydney FC.

The Ibrox club say "tournament organisers were unwilling to fulfil their commitments".

A section of fans had protested against Rangers' involvement, disrupting the recent league win over Dundee at Dens Park, with objects, including tennis ball and toilet rolls, thrown on the pitch.

A brief statement read: "Rangers can confirm the club will not be participating in the Sydney Super Cup in November 2022.

"After it became clear the tournament organisers were unwilling to fulfil their commitments to Rangers, we have, with immediate effect, terminated the club's agreement with the organisers."