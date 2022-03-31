Last updated on .From the section Derby

Joint administrators for Derby County say they are "not yet in a position" to confirm their preferred bidder.

Administrators Quantuma have been assessing offers for the Championship club since Friday's deadline.

In a statement, they expressed disappointment at "attempts by some parties to delay and undermine the process".

Derby, currently bottom of the table and eight points from safety, have been in administration since September.

The Rams are next in action on Saturday at home to Preston as they try to avoid relegation to League One with seven games to play.

Quantuma also made reference to "movements on social media for fans to take decisive action" at the Preston match at Pride Park.

"Serious concerns about crowd safety have been raised," it said.

"In the event of unrest at the game, which may lead to the game being called off or being abandoned, supporters must be aware that this could severely compromise the club's ability to complete its fixtures for the season, which would lead to EFL penalties, neither of which would not be looked upon favourably by bidders."

Quantuma also stressed that delays in identifying a preferred bidder are "beyond their control".

"We continue to work with those who have provided credible interest in the club and have prioritised these discussions over those who have submitted mere expressions of interest," a spokesperson said.

