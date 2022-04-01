Last updated on .From the section Derby

Who is Derby's best player from 2000 to 2009?

Vote from the list of nine Rams stars to have won the player of the year award in that time - the vote will close at 23:00 BST on 16 April.

2009 - Rob Hulse: Joined Derby from Sheffield United in 2008 and was the club's leading goalscorer for two seasons during his time with the Rams.

2008: Derby's fans awarded themselves player of the year as the Rams were relegated from the Premier League with the lowest points total in the league's history.

2007 - Steve Howard: Another fans' favourite as the striker's goals in the 2006-07 season were the backbone of Derby's promotion to the Premier League, beating West Brom at Wembley in the Championship play-off final.

2006 - Tommy Smith: Joined Derby from Sunderland and spent two seasons with the Rams before being sold to Watford.

2005 - Inigo Idiakez: Signed by George Burley in 2004, cultured Spanish midfielder Idiakez became known for his free-kicks that often led to goals. After moving to Southampton, he missed a penalty in a Championship play-off semi-final shootout against Derby at Pride Park that sent the Rams to Wembley in 2007.

2004 - Youl Mawene: The French defender spent four years with Derby and ironically left the club in the year he was voted player of the year.

2003 - Georgi Kinkladze: A mercurial Georgian midfield player who made his name at Manchester City. He joined Derby for a club record £3m in 2000 following a loan spell.

2002 - Danny Higginbotham: Left-footed defender signed by Jim Smith from Manchester United for £2m.

2001 - Chris Riggott: Derby born and bred, central defender Riggott made his debut for the Rams while still at school.

2000 - Mart Poom: Considered to be one of the best ever goalkeepers to play for Derby, the Estonia international made his debut in a famous 3-2 win at Manchester United in 1997. After leaving the Rams, he scored a headed goal for Sunderland at Pride Park.