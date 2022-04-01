Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The Scottish Premiership returns from the international break with a full weekend card culminating in Sunday's blockbuster Old Firm derby between the top two.

There's no lack of importance to Saturday's five fixtures too, with the race for Europe and the survival battle at the forefront.

We've got you covered for team news, stats and team selectors.

Dundee v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam is a doubt, while Lee Ashcroft, Cillian Sheridan and Adam Legzdins remain sidelined.

Aberdeen are still without Matty Kennedy as the winger recovers from a back issue. Dylan McGeouch is unlikely to feature due to a slight niggle, while Adam Montgomery's hamstring problem means he is still out for another three or four weeks.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "I will have one eye on what St Johnstone are doing because, as far as I'm concerned, it's about us and them.

"For instance, if St Johnstone were to be losing and we were drawing, then a point is a good point. If St Johnstone are winning and we are drawing then maybe we have to do something different to try and make sure we win the game."

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "Dundee are fighting for their lives. It is a massive game for both clubs and it is going to be a very difficult afternoon."

Did you know? Aberdeen have only had one win in their last 15 away league outings (D4 L10), a 1-0 victory over St Johnstone in December.

Hibs v Dundee Utd (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Hibernian will be without Ryan Porteous as the centre-back begins a four-match suspension. Matt Macey, Sylvester Jasper and Josh Campbell are injury concerns, while Demetri Mitchell, Kevin Nisbet, Paul McGinn and Kyle Magennis remain out.

Captain Paul Hanlon is fully fit after his recent lay-off and fellow centre-back Harry Clarke has a chance of being in the squad for the first time after being sidelined by injury since joining the club in January.

Dundee United's Ian Harkes is definitely out, while fellow midfielders Dylan Levitt and Calum Butcher are both doubtful.

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney: "I really hope that in these big games we show a real personality. I don't have any questions about us competing because we've shown real desire not to get beat in the last few weeks, even in the moments at Aberdeen when we were down to 10 men, but I really want us to show a level of performance under the most pressure, starting this weekend."

Dundee Utd manager Thomas Courts: "It would mean a lot to get into the top six. It would be a really strong signal that the club is on its way back after four years in the Championship and then consolidating in the Premiership last year."

Did you know? Hibs have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three home league games (W1 D2); they last kept four in a row at home in the top flight in December 2009 under John Hughes.

Motherwell v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi returns from suspension, while three unnamed players have recovered from Covid and are available. Midfielder Mark O'Hara is back in training after missing two games with a minor injury.

St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick is suspended after being sent off against Dundee United, with Dean Lyness set to deputise.

Jordan Jones could make a swifter-than-expected return from a shoulder injury after returning to training in midweek. The winger will be assessed along with Scott Tanser and Greg Kiltie but Matt Millar remains out.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "Right now it is not about how we finish in the league, it is about trying to win the game. We know we have had a difficult period but we also understand the qualities we have in the players."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "I make no secret that I loved my time at Motherwell and I still have a very good relationship with everyone at the club.

"So I am looking forward to it but, for 90-96 minutes, my sole focus will be on St Mirren getting three points and hopefully giving us a chance to look up the table."

Did you know? Motherwell are winless in their last 11 league games (D5 L6), which is the longest run without victory in the Premiership this season and was first racked up by St Mirren (11 games from October to December).

Ross County v Hearts (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Ross County defender Kayne Ramsay starts a two-game ban after his red card against Celtic. Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer remains out following complications with a broken nose while recent signing Josh Sims has been working on his fitness.

Hearts are missing four key players. Beni Baningime has suffered cruciate ligament damage and will be out until the winter, while John Souttar has had a minor ankle operation and is likely to be out for the next few weeks. Cammy Devlin (hamstring) and Michael Smith (back) aren't yet ready for a return.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "That's seven or eight players now signed up in the last couple of weeks. It's a boost for the structure of our squad that we don't have that extra work to do in the summer."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "We don't have a big squad but we've got real quality. We'll have 11 players that start that, in my opinion, are top-three, top-four level in the country, so we should have enough quality."

Did you know? Only Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis (8 - 7 goals, 1 assist) has been directly involved in more Premiership goals in 2022 than both Ross County's Regan Charles-Cook (7 - 7 goals, 0 assists) and Hearts' Barrie McKay (7 - 1 goal, 6 assists).

St Johnstone v Livingston (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Midfielder Cammy MacPherson is back from injury for St Johnstone and defender James Brown will be assessed after returning from international duty with Malta. Craig Bryson, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon remain absent.

Livingston have no fresh injury concerns as striker Bruce Anderson continues his recovery from an ankle problem.

St Johnstone defender Dan Cleary: "We need to look up and not down. If you stick a few results together in this league - look at other clubs that were around us, they climbed the table, so hopefully we can do that.

"We have to believe that it is possible that we can stay out of relegation and play-offs."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "With it being so tight, the two [remaining pre-split] games will be crucial. But if you don't win your first one, you are giving yourself a lot to do in the second so it is about concentrating on the St Johnstone fixture."

Did you know? Livingston's Alan Forrest has had more shots following carries (35) than any other player in this season's Premiership, with three of his four league goals this season coming after a carry, also a league-high amount.

Rangers v Celtic (Sun, 12:00 BST)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will miss the Old Firm derby and the next couple of weeks at least with a thigh muscle issue. Attacker Ianis Hagi remains on the sidelines with a long-term knee injury.

Celtic will have Kyogo Furuhashi available for the first time since the Japan forward aggravated a hamstring injury on Boxing Day.

Tom Rogic is back after overcoming the knock that forced him to drop out of the Australia squad and Daizen Maeda has also shaken off fitness concerns, leaving James Forrest the only absentee for the leaders as he nurses a minor leg muscle problem.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack: "We're in front of our own fans and it's important we go and show how much we want to fight from now until the end of the season."

Celtic captain Callum McGregor: "When you come to these big games, it's just important to stay calm and remember your principles, the way you want to work and the way that the team functions and do your job for the team. You get that success as a collective."

Did you know? This is Giovanni van Bronckhorst's first home Old Firm derby as Rangers manager; three of the last four Rangers managers to face Celtic at home in the league lost their first such fixture, the only exception being the last boss Steven Gerrard, who won his first in December 2018.

