Close menu

Premier League: Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea highest spenders on agent fees

Last updated on .From the section Football

Jack Grealish in a Man City shirt
Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City made him the ninth-most expensive player in history

Premier League clubs paid out more than £272.6m to football agents during 2021-22, with league leaders Manchester City the biggest spenders.

City, who signed Jack Grealish for £100m last summer and secured a number of their star players on new deals, paid just over £35m to agents between 2 February 2021 and 31 January 2022.

Manchester United (£29m) and Chelsea (£28.2m) were next in the table

Brentford were the lowest spenders after paying out £3.5m.

Figures released by the Football Association show the total spend of £272.6m was a slight rise from £272.2m last year, when Chelsea spent the most.

In the Championship, the amount spent on agents' fees rose from £40.8m to £44.4m in total, with Fulham the biggest spenders on £10.1m, significantly ahead of West Brom who were second on £4.1m.

How much each PL club spent on agents' fees in 2021/22
Arsenal£18,652,818
Aston Villa£9,557,054
Brentford£3,499,285
Brighton£6,244,039
Burnley£6,005,185
Chelsea£28,227,858
Crystal Palace£8,865,483
Everton£11,494,820
Leeds£11,396,947
Leicester£12,046,495
Liverpool£22,136,224
Manchester City£35,046,646
Manchester United£29,036,141
Newcastle£7,717,687
Norwich£8,667,246
Southampton£4,941,761
Tottenham£13,938,231
Watford£12,593,435
West Ham£10,532,927
Wolves£11,958,945
Total£272,559,227
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport