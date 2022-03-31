Last updated on .From the section Football

Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City made him the ninth-most expensive player in history

Premier League clubs paid out more than £272.6m to football agents during 2021-22, with league leaders Manchester City the biggest spenders.

City, who signed Jack Grealish for £100m last summer and secured a number of their star players on new deals, paid just over £35m to agents between 2 February 2021 and 31 January 2022.

Manchester United (£29m) and Chelsea (£28.2m) were next in the table

Brentford were the lowest spenders after paying out £3.5m.

Figures released by the Football Association show the total spend of £272.6m was a slight rise from £272.2m last year, when Chelsea spent the most.

In the Championship, the amount spent on agents' fees rose from £40.8m to £44.4m in total, with Fulham the biggest spenders on £10.1m, significantly ahead of West Brom who were second on £4.1m.