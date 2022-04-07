Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe insists that his side remain in a relegation battle following three successive defeats

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United will welcome back Miguel Almiron, who was ruled out of the defeat at Tottenham Hotspur after testing positive for Covid.

Midfielder Joe Willock faces a late fitness test as he attempts to manage an ongoing knee issue.

Federico Fernandez could feature for the first time since December following a string of injuries.

Wolves have no new injury concerns, although forward Raul Jimenez serves the second game of a two-match ban.

Ki-Jana Hoever and Ruben Neves remain long-term absentees.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are winless in five home league games against Wolves (D3, L2), since a 4-1 Premier League victory in April 2011.

Wolves can complete their first double in this fixture since 1992 in the second tier. They last beat the Magpies home and away in a top-flight campaign in 1953-54.

Both teams have scored in all 13 Premier League meetings, making it the most played fixture in the competition's history to see neither side keep a clean sheet.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have lost their past three league games following nine matches unbeaten. It's their worst run since a sequence of five defeats in January 2021.

The Magpies are winless this season in all 14 matches against teams currently in the top half of the table (D3, L11).

Newcastle are one shy of 250 Premier League victories at St. James' Park.

Eddie Howe's side could win four successive Premier League home games for the first time since a run of five victories between January and March 2019.

Howe is attempting to win four home Premier League matches in a row for the first time as a manager.

In 2022, Newcastle United have scored four direct free-kick goals from just seven attempts, as many as they managed in the past five years combined.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton have earned 24 Premier League points this calendar year - only Liverpool, with 31 points, have a better record.

They have won eight away Premier League games in 2021-22, their most in a top-flight season since triumphing in 10 on the road in 1979-80, when they went onto finish sixth.

Wolves could equal their club record of 16 Premier League wins in a single season which they set in 2018-19.

Bruno Lage's side have won all three of their top-flight matches without Raul Jimenez this season.

Jonny has scored a goal in each of his last two Premier League appearances for Wolves, only one fewer than he netted in his first 79 games for the club.

My Newcastle United XI Choose your Newcastle United starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Wolverhampton Wanderers XI Choose your Wolves starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team