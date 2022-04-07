Close menu
Premier League
NewcastleNewcastle United20:00WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe stands on the sideline during the Premier League defeat at Tottenham last weekend
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe insists that his side remain in a relegation battle following three successive defeats

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United will welcome back Miguel Almiron, who was ruled out of the defeat at Tottenham Hotspur after testing positive for Covid.

Midfielder Joe Willock faces a late fitness test as he attempts to manage an ongoing knee issue.

Federico Fernandez could feature for the first time since December following a string of injuries.

Wolves have no new injury concerns, although forward Raul Jimenez serves the second game of a two-match ban.

Ki-Jana Hoever and Ruben Neves remain long-term absentees.

Wolves defender Jonny appeals to his team-mates during the Premier League defeat to Leeds United in March

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Newcastle are winless in five home league games against Wolves (D3, L2), since a 4-1 Premier League victory in April 2011.
  • Wolves can complete their first double in this fixture since 1992 in the second tier. They last beat the Magpies home and away in a top-flight campaign in 1953-54.
  • Both teams have scored in all 13 Premier League meetings, making it the most played fixture in the competition's history to see neither side keep a clean sheet.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle have lost their past three league games following nine matches unbeaten. It's their worst run since a sequence of five defeats in January 2021.
  • The Magpies are winless this season in all 14 matches against teams currently in the top half of the table (D3, L11).
  • Newcastle are one shy of 250 Premier League victories at St. James' Park.
  • Eddie Howe's side could win four successive Premier League home games for the first time since a run of five victories between January and March 2019.
  • Howe is attempting to win four home Premier League matches in a row for the first time as a manager.
  • In 2022, Newcastle United have scored four direct free-kick goals from just seven attempts, as many as they managed in the past five years combined.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolverhampton have earned 24 Premier League points this calendar year - only Liverpool, with 31 points, have a better record.
  • They have won eight away Premier League games in 2021-22, their most in a top-flight season since triumphing in 10 on the road in 1979-80, when they went onto finish sixth.
  • Wolves could equal their club record of 16 Premier League wins in a single season which they set in 2018-19.
  • Bruno Lage's side have won all three of their top-flight matches without Raul Jimenez this season.
  • Jonny has scored a goal in each of his last two Premier League appearances for Wolves, only one fewer than he netted in his first 79 games for the club.

My Newcastle United XI

Choose your Newcastle United starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Wolverhampton Wanderers XI

Choose your Wolves starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30234370185273
2Liverpool30226277205772
3Chelsea29178458233559
4Tottenham301731052371554
5Arsenal29173944341054
6West Ham311561051401151
7Man Utd3014974941851
8Wolves31154123327649
9Crystal Palace3081394238437
10Leicester28107114347-437
11Aston Villa30113164242036
12Southampton30812103746-936
13Brighton30713102636-1034
14Brentford3196163748-1133
15Newcastle30710133354-2131
16Leeds3179153568-3330
17Everton2974183252-2025
18Burnley29412132542-1724
19Watford3064202957-2822
20Norwich3046201863-4518
View full Premier League table

Top Stories