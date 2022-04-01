Last updated on .From the section Derby

Who is Derby's best player of the 1990s?

Vote from the list of 10 Rams stars to have won the player of the year award in that time - the vote will close at 23:00 BST on 16 April.

1999 - Jacob Laursen: The Denmark international defender joined Derby from Silkeborg in 1996 and spent four years with the Rams. Famously scored a free-kick against his fellow Dane Peter Schmeichel in a game against Manchester United.

1998 - Francesco Baiano: Signed by Jim Smith from Fiorentina in the summer of 1997, the diminutive Italian forward scored 13 goals in his first season with the Rams.

1997 - Chris Powell: Signed from Southend United in March 1996, with Derby on their way to promotion to the Premier League. The left-back was hugely popular with Rams supporters.

1996 - Dean Yates: Defender who made his name at Notts County before being signed by Roy McFarland, and was named player of the year as Derby were promoted to the Premier League under Jim Smith.

1995 - Craig Short: A powerful central defender who was a club record signing from Notts County for £2.5m.

1994 - Martin Taylor: Signed from non-league football, Taylor was at the peak of his goalkeeping career when he suffered a broken leg in a league game at Southend United. An ever-present in the 1993-94 season when he was named player of the year.

1993 - Marco Gabbiadini: Signed from Crystal Palace for £1m in 1992, former Sunderland striker Gabbiadini eventually tasted success when Derby were promoted to the Premier League in 1996.

1992 - Ted McMinn: A hugely popular player in his six years with Derby and marked his debut with a goal against Manchester United. A knee injury wrecked the winger's chances of a Scotland call-up.

1991 - Dean Saunders: Derby's first million-pound signing when he joined from Oxford United in 1988. The Wales international scored twice on his Rams debut and was leading goalscorer in each of his three seasons with the club.

1990 - Mark Wright: Joined Derby from Southampton and became an integral part of the team that finished fifth in the First Division in 1989. The central defender was part of the England team that reached the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup. Controversially sold to Liverpool in 1991.