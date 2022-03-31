Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Beckie has helped City to two FA Cups and two Continental League cups during her time in Manchester

Manchester City forward Janine Beckie is set to join Portland Thorns on a long-term deal.

The deal is expected to be announced shortly as the Canadian international finalised the move to the United States before Thursday's deadline.

Discussions were ongoing but paperwork was delayed due to complications as Racing Louisville held playing rights.

It is understood Beckie, who joined City in 2018, could become one of the highest paid players in the US.

City are expected to receive a fee as part of the transfer.

Beckie, who signed a two-year extension at City in 2020, had attracted interest from other National Women's Soccer League clubs last summer.