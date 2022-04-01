Last updated on .From the section Derby

Who is Derby's best player of the 1980s?

Vote from the list of nine Rams stars to have won the player of the year award in that time - the vote will close at 23:00 BST on 16 April.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote. external-link

1989 - Mark Wright: Joined Derby from Southampton and became an integral part of the team that finished fifth in the First Division in 1989. The central defender was part of the England team that reached the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup. Controversially sold to Liverpool in 1991.

1988 - Michael Forsyth: Joined Derby from West Bromwich Albion in 1986 and was part of the team promoted to the First Division in May 1987. The defender is 12th on the Rams' all-time appearance list.

1987 - Geraint Williams: Signed from Bristol Rovers in March 1985, the Wales international midfielder was a key part of the team that were promoted in 1986 and 1987.

1986 - Ross MacLaren: Midfielder who joined Derby from Shrewsbury Town in 1985 and was an ever-present in the promotion years of 1986 and 1987.

1985 - Bobby Davison: Signed from Halifax Town in 1982, the striker's goals were significant in Derby's successive promotions in 1986 and 1987.

1984 - Archie Gemmill: Scotland international midfielder who joined Derby from Preston in 1970 and was twice a First Division title winner before being reunited with Brian Clough at Nottingham Forest in 1977. Returned to Derby in 1982 for a second spell.

1983 - Steve Cherry: A former apprentice with the Rams, the goalkeeper was voted player of the year at the end of a season where Derby pulled off 'the Great Escape' by avoiding relegation from the Second Division.

1982 and 1980 - Steve Buckley: Defender who joined Derby from Luton Town in 1977 and spent nine years with the Rams.

1981 - Roger Jones: Spent just one season with the Rams but the goalkeeper took the player of the year honour in the 1980-81 season.