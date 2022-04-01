Last updated on .From the section Derby

Who is Derby's best player from 1972 to 1979?

Vote from the list of eight Rams stars to have won the player of the year award in that time - the vote will close at 23:00 BST on 16 April.

1979 - Steve Powell: Made his debut for Derby just over a month after his 16th birthday, while still at Bemrose School. Spent 13 years with the Rams. The midfielder is 10th in the all-time appearance list.

1978 - David Langan: Joined Derby from Irish club Cherry Orchard, making his debut in 1977. The full-back went on to win 28 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

1977 - Leighton James: The Wales international winger joined the Rams from Burnley for a then record fee of £310,000.

1976 - Charlie George: Joined Derby in the summer of 1975 and went from Arsenal villain to Rams favourite in his first appearance for the club in that year's Charity Shield win over West Ham. The forward famously scored a European Cup hat-trick against Real Madrid.

1975 - Peter Daniel: Defender who spent 13 years at Derby and deputised for the injured Roy McFarland during the 1974-75 Championship-winning season.

1974 - Ron Webster: Derby born and bred right-back who is second on the club's all-time appearance list, making 530 outings for the club.

1973 - Kevin Hector: Striker Hector joined Derby from Bradford Park Avenue in 1966. He is top of the Rams' all-time appearance makers list, with 589 in all competitions, and second on the club's list of all-time goalscorers, netting 201 times.

1972 - Colin Todd: Central defender Todd joined Derby from Sunderland for a then British record fee of £175,000 in February 1971. Voted Professional Footballers' Association player of the year in 1975.