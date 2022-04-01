Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran have lost their appeal against being dismissed from the Irish Cup for fielding an ineligible player.

The Glens were contesting the Irish FA's decision to throw them out of the competition for fielding Joe Crowe in their quarter-final win over Newry City.

However, the Irish FA announced on Friday that its Appeal Board has dismissed the club's appeal.

Newry remain reinstated and will play Ballymena United in the semi-final.

That match will take place at Mourneview Park on 13 April, having originally been scheduled for Saturday but being pushed back by 11 days after Glentoran made their appeal.

In a statement issued with the ruling on Friday, the Irish FA explained that the Glens' appeal was made on four grounds and that all four were dismissed by the Appeal Board.

