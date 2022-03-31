Rubin Colwill has six goals for Cardiff City and now one for Wales this season

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison insists he will not be "bullied" by "outside noise" surrounding teenage Wales international Rubin Colwill.

The 19-year-old scored a first goal for his country in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic.

However, Cardiff's boss intends to start Colwill on the bench for Saturday's derby with Swansea City.

"The way I am going to base Ruben Colwill, is off what Pep Guardiola did with Phil Foden," said Morison.

"If people do not like it - fine. But while I am in charge that is how it is going to be.

"While I am in charge he is going to be managed properly, he is not going to be put to the slaughter.

"He is not going to be dragged through the mire, he is not going to be stuck in there to sink or swim.

"He is going to be put in, he is going to be taken out. He is going to have times where he does not play for a few games and times when he plays for a few."

Morison believes Colwill, who went to the Euros with Wales last summer, is destined to be a "top, top player."

But he said: "I think Foden took two years. Now he is the first name on England's team sheet, now he is the first name on Manchester City's team sheet.

"At some point over the next 18 months to two years he [Colwill] will be the first name on not just our team sheet, maybe Wales, maybe somewhere else I don't know."

After Colwill's performance for Wales in midweek, calls grew for the Neath-born product to be given a more central role with his club, for whom he is top scorer with 12 starts and 14 appearances off the bench this term.

In the wake of his impressive display against Austria, Morison said he would sit down with the player for a chat about "the outside noise and learning how to deal with it."

"What he needs to do is find that consistency and that calmness within it all, to actually understand where he is, because as soon as he believes, and you guys believe, he is the finished article then he will have a shock because this game is evolving, constantly moving," added Morison, himself a former Wales international.

The Cardiff manager cited the experience of Gareth Bale in his early days at Tottenham. "Look at the two years he had at Spurs when he did not win a game, people were questioning him, people were doubting him. He is now arguably one of the best British players to ever play the game."

Morison called Colwill a "special talent" with "lots of good attributes" but pointed to Cristiano Ronaldo's constant quest to better himself as an example of a footballer who continues to learn.

"He just needs to manage himself and I need to manage him from my point of view. Then hopefully we will get a player who is the lynchpin for Wales and what they are doing going forward.

"We will have a top drawer player who is the first name on the team sheet and we are building a team around him, whether that is me or someone else.

"Or he goes on and bypasses Cardiff because we cannot continue to travel with him because that happens as well and he goes on to be a top player.

"These are the moments where he puts all those foundations in place and then goes on. It has been an incredible rise very, very quickly, he is a top player - and he will be on the bench on Saturday."

Meanwhile Morison has confirmed his coaching team of former captain Mark Hudson and Tom Ramasut have signed new deals to mirror the extension to the end of next season he agreed last month.