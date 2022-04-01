Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema will be trying to edge their sides ahead in the title race before the international break

Women's Super League - Leicester v Arsenal Venue: King Power Stadium Date: Sunday, 3 April Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

The Women's Super League continues this weekend with title contenders Chelsea and Arsenal jostling for advantage at the top of the table before the international break next week.

Can Leicester pick themselves up from last weekend's crushing 9-0 defeat by Chelsea? Will the return of Chloe Kelly boost Manchester City's hopes of a Champions League spot?

Here's a guide to what to look out for this weekend.

Manchester City & Chelsea out for revenge

Manchester City and Chelsea will both look to seek retribution in the return fixtures of matches that produced shocks earlier in the season.

West Ham dealt a blow to City's campaign with a 2-0 victory at the Academy Stadium in October, inflicting City's third successive WSL defeat, and Reading stunned Emma Hayes' side to earn a 1-0 victory in December.

A win for City would see them draw level on points with third-placed Manchester United at least until the Reds play on Sunday, as the local rivals pursue Champions League football for next season.

City boss Gareth Taylor admitted the Hammers' home form was something for his side to be "wary of" - they have only lost two home games this season - but said the Blues were in a "good rhythm" after the postponement of their game against Birmingham City gave them extra training time.

Chelsea sit one point clear of title rivals Arsenal at the top of the table and, having now played all their games in hand, cannot afford a slip-up with five games to go.

Another chastening week for Leicester?

Leicester have been on the receiving end of some heavy defeats this season - the worst of which came last weekend when Chelsea hammered the Foxes 9-0, with the first three goals arriving in the opening 10 minutes.

As if the day needed to get any worse, Molly Pike and Ashleigh Plumptre both limped off with injuries while Abbie McManus remains out.

"We are still struggling a little bit from the weekend - neither Ash or Molly have returned to training," Foxes boss Lydia Bedford said.

Chelsea's title rivals Arsenal are probably not the opponents you would choose when seeking to bounce back from a thrashing.

Leicester have conceded 11 goals without reply in their past two meetings with the Gunners - who were knocked out of the Champions League earlier this week - and 43 in the WSL this season, a tally matched only by bottom side Birmingham.

"We've got two or three players that might normally feature in a starting XI unavailable, so I think that provides opportunity for us to rotate and see where the rest of the group are at," Bedford added.

You can see how the Foxes fare on Sunday at 12:30 BST, with the match live on BBC Two.

Kelly set for Manchester City return

Manchester City's season has not been the title-chase we have come to associate with the 2016 winners, the Blues' season having been plagued by injury, resulting in a poor first half to their campaign.

Alongside the loss of Esme Morgan, Vicky Losada and, more recently, Steph Houghton, was long-term absentee Kelly, who has not featured for City since sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the end of last season.

Kelly was injured in City's 4-0 WSL win over Birmingham last season, carried off after she had scored two first-half goals

But the 24-year-old winger, who scored 10 goals before her long stint on the sidelines, is set to return this weekend to boost City's chase for a spot in Europe.

"Chloe has a good solid base of training under her belt. She looks sharp and is ready," said City boss Gareth Taylor.

"Having a player like that come back into the squad is great. We don't expect the level we saw last season straight away, but who knows?

"Suffering that type of injury is a tough slog - it isn't short-term recovery. It's something she needs to maintain, but she's looked good," Taylor added.

Taylor also said that captain Houghton will probably not play for the rest of the season - and that it would be a "big ask" for the defender to feature for England at the Euros this summer.

Man Utd looking to add to squad

Manchester United take on Brighton on Sunday as they continue their push for a first ever appearance in the Women's Champions League, and Reds boss Marc Skinner is hoping to get a few deals across the line to strengthen the depth of his squad.

"We're very much down the line on a few players in recruitment - it's an all-year process," said Skinner.

"It's not just the summer window you can attract in because of the Scandinavian and American leagues in the winter window. You have to leave your budget availability for those areas."

United have finished fourth in both their seasons in the WSL and sit three points clear of City - who have a game in hand - but will take confidence from their record against the Seagulls, having lost only one of their five previous meetings.

"I'm really pleased with our progress this year but for our depth we need to add that quality as well. If we want to go toe-to-toe in every competition then we need to have that depth in quality. It's definitely something we're looking at," Skinner added.

Everton 'desperate to get higher up the league'

Everton travel to struggling Birmingham on Friday in what could be the perfect opportunity for the Toffees to return to some form, having lost seven of their past nine FA WSL matches, including the last three in a row.

Everton boss Chris Roberts said his side would need to "grind out results in any way we can" after conceding at least three goals in each of their past three matches in the WSL.

"We are desperate to get higher up the league and improve the position we're in - the league table doesn't lie but we would like to be much higher up the table if we can. We're working hard every day," he added.