Kane (centre) scored four goals and had two assists in March 2022

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been named Premier League player of the month for a seventh time, equalling former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero's record.

Kane, 28, scored four goals and had two assists in March to help Spurs' push for a Champions League place.

Aguero, who retired in December, won the last of his seven monthly awards in January 2020.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is next on the list with six.

The award, which has been running since 1994, was first won by Tottenham striker Jurgen Klinsmann.

Last month England captain Kane surpassed Wayne Rooney's record for the most away goals in the Premier League, scoring his 95th in Spurs' 2-0 win over Brighton.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta won the manager of the month award for the second time this season as the Gunners moved into the top four with three wins out of four.