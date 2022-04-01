Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ben Tozer: Wrexham's Hollywood owners 'genuinely passionate and interested’

Wrexham club captain Ben Tozer believes National League leaders Stockport County will "stumble" in the title run in.

County are currently 11 points ahead of second placed Wrexham with only one automatic promotion spot.

Tozer says the Dragons need to keep up the pressure and capitalise should their rivals slip up.

"It's down to us to make sure we apply ourselves properly in every game," Tozer said.

"There's eight or nine games left in the season and if they go and win the league from here on then fair enough, well done you deserve it.

"My genuine gut feeling is that they will have a stumble and we need to make sure we're there when they have their stumble.

"I use Manchester City as an example - they were 14 points clear at one point. So who knows."

Wrexham will host Stockport in the league in the penultimate game of the regular season on 8 May but both sides meet in the FA Trophy semi-final.

Tozer says it is a competition Wrexham want to win for a second time having lifted the trophy in 2013.

"As a player, I want to win everything - every game, every training session and every competition I'm part of," Tozer told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"That's probably reflected in the fact that I've played in all the cup games.

"It's a big game, it's exciting and one of those games you want to be a part of and definitely, we want to go and win it.

"It's not necessarily been that much of a distraction and actually quite a nice distraction."

Wrexham's game against Stockport comes a week after the extraordinary league game in which Phil Parkinson's side came back to beat Dover Athletic 6-5.

Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds Tweeted after the game: "I just lost nine years off my life. And I'm okay with that. Apologies to my family. Also, bury me in Wales."

"I think the emotional rollercoaster of that game knocked everybody for six," Tozer added.

"We had a couple of days off after it and rightly so because it was so mentally draining and obviously it was a hot day as well so that comes into it.

"It was a fantastic comeback."