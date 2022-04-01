Airbus UK win Cymru North title secure to Cymru Premier return
Airbus UK Broughton have secured the Cymru North title and promotion to the Cymru Premier after a 1-0 win over rivals Llandudno.
Brady McGilloway's deflected shot in stoppage time secured the win for Steve O'Shaughnessy's side.
The Wingmakers' win was marred by a serious injury suffered by top scorer Adam Davies, in an incident which saw Llandudno's Gareth Evans red carded.
Airbus UK return to the top-flight following relegation in 2019-20.
Their promotion will be subject to the club obtaining a Tier One licence.