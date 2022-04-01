Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Airbus UK Broughton were Welsh Cup runners-up in 2016

Airbus UK Broughton have secured the Cymru North title and promotion to the Cymru Premier after a 1-0 win over rivals Llandudno.

Brady McGilloway's deflected shot in stoppage time secured the win for Steve O'Shaughnessy's side.

The Wingmakers' win was marred by a serious injury suffered by top scorer Adam Davies, in an incident which saw Llandudno's Gareth Evans red carded.

Airbus UK return to the top-flight following relegation in 2019-20.

Their promotion will be subject to the club obtaining a Tier One licence.