Last updated on .From the section Irish

For the third time this season, Ruaidhri Higgins' side turned one point at the start of stoppage time into three by the final whistle

Derry City are now three points clear at the top of the League of Ireland after James Akintunde's injury-time goal secured a 2-1 win over Bohemians.

Liam Burt put the home side ahead on 25 minutes and Bohs deservedly maintained that lead to half-time.

However, Ronan Boyce equalised for the Candystripes on the hour mark before substitute Akintunde headed the winner in the last play of the game.

Champions Shamrock Rovers are now in second spot in the table.

Ruaidhri Higgins' side have now scored nine times beyond the 90th minute since the 37-year-old took charge last April.

The three previous meetings between the clubs had ended ended in draws including a 3-3 thriller in their last encounter in September

It looked like it would end level once again in Dublin before Akintunde's dramatic late intervention.

Liam Burt put Bohemians ahead on 25 minutes but Derry fought back to clinch a dramatic victory

Bohemians headed into Friday's game without a win in four but looked threatening early on with Grant Horton's shot fizzing just over.

Keith Long, who is rebuilding again, saw his side take the lead on 25 minutes as Burt surged into the area and slotted past Brian Maher to finish off a majestic passage of play.

Before the break, Jamie McGonigle forced Bohs keeper James Talbot to tip his effort round the post as the Candystripes trailed at the break.

But Derry equalised on the hour when Boyce arrived to get on the end of Cameron McJannet's cross.

As the Candystripes sensed the home team's vulnerability, Talbot somehow clawed the ball off the line minutes later as the visitors pushed for a second.

After both teams had failed to exploit openings, a draw seemed certain before the league leaders were awarded a free-kick on the left flank. Patrick McEleney's floating cross was touched on to the head of Akintunde who steered home his header.

For the third time this season, Derry had turned one point at the start of stoppage time into three by the final whistle.