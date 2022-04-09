Close menu
Championship
ReadingReading15:00CardiffCardiff City
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium

Reading v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham39258693326183
2Bournemouth38219862352772
3Huddersfield401812105243966
4Luton4018111159451465
5Nottm Forest3818101059362364
6Sheff Utd4018101253411264
7Middlesbrough391881352411162
8Blackburn4017111251411062
9QPR40178155451359
10Millwall401513124139258
11West Brom401512134437757
12Coventry401511145150156
13Preston401315124145-454
14Swansea39159154652-654
15Stoke401410165046452
16Blackpool391410154346-352
17Cardiff39137194560-1546
18Birmingham401112174358-1545
19Bristol City40128205172-2144
20Hull40118213345-1241
21Reading40127214775-2837
22Barnsley39611222955-2629
23Derby401213153945-628
24Peterborough4069253381-4827
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport