League One
GillinghamGillingham15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: Priestfield Stadium

Gillingham v Wycombe Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan39258670353583
2MK Dons412410768392982
3Rotherham39248764253980
4Plymouth412381067402777
5Sheff Wed402012866432372
6Wycombe412012968482072
7Sunderland4020101067481970
8Oxford Utd412091275522369
9Ipswich4117131159411864
10Portsmouth3916121154401460
11Bolton411791562511160
12Cheltenham411215146071-1151
13Cambridge411312164963-1451
14Accrington41149185272-2051
15Charlton41148194852-450
16Shrewsbury411212174139248
17Burton40138194863-1547
18Lincoln City411210194654-846
19Fleetwood40814185469-1538
20Morecambe41911215280-2838
21Gillingham41813203161-3037
22Wimbledon41616194265-2334
23Doncaster4186272876-4830
24Crewe4167283276-4425
