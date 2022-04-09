Close menu
League One
CambridgeCambridge United15:00MorecambeMorecambe
Venue: Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th April 2022

  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • BurtonBurton Albion15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
  • DoncasterDoncaster Rovers15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • FleetwoodFleetwood Town15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • GillinghamGillingham15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • Oxford UtdOxford United15:00SunderlandSunderland
  • RotherhamRotherham United15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00IpswichIpswich Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan39258670353583
2MK Dons412410768392982
3Rotherham39248764253980
4Plymouth412381067402777
5Sheff Wed402012866432372
6Wycombe412012968482072
7Sunderland4020101067481970
8Oxford Utd412091275522369
9Ipswich4117131159411864
10Portsmouth3916121154401460
11Bolton411791562511160
12Cheltenham411215146071-1151
13Cambridge411312164963-1451
14Accrington41149185272-2051
15Charlton41148194852-450
16Shrewsbury411212174139248
17Burton40138194863-1547
18Lincoln City411210194654-846
19Fleetwood40814185469-1538
20Morecambe41911215280-2838
21Gillingham41813203161-3037
22Wimbledon41616194265-2334
23Doncaster4186272876-4830
24Crewe4167283276-4425
View full League One table

