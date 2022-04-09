Close menu
League Two
SwindonSwindon Town15:00NewportNewport County
Venue: The County Ground

Swindon Town v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green392212568323678
2Exeter391914657362171
3Port Vale401912960372369
4Northampton401991247341366
5Bristol Rovers401991255441166
6Mansfield39199115344966
7Tranmere4018101246361064
8Newport4017121162501263
9Swindon3917111162481462
10Salford4017111250361462
11Sutton United3917101258461261
12Hartlepool401410164154-1352
13Crawley39149164955-651
14Leyton Orient4011161353401349
15Bradford401114154449-547
16Harrogate401211175763-647
17Walsall401211174253-1147
18Carlisle401211173654-1847
19Colchester401112173953-1445
20Rochdale40917144351-844
21Barrow39813183447-1337
22Oldham40910214061-2137
23Stevenage39713193461-2734
24Scunthorpe40412242672-4624
View full League Two table

