Watford v Leeds United

Cucho Hernandez scored two goals in Watford's most recent win against Southampton

TEAM NEWS

Watford manager Roy Hodgson says he was able to pick from a fully fit squad for the visit of Leeds.

The Hornets are boosted by the return of Kwadwo Baah from a long-term ankle injury.

Leeds will still be without Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton and Tyler Roberts.

Joe Gelhardt has not trained every day this week but manager Jesse Marsch hoped if he was able to train on Friday then he would be available.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford were actually very competitive against Liverpool last weekend, they just didn't take their chances at Anfield.

It's not away from home where Watford are really struggling though - they have lost their past eight league games at Vicarage Road since beating Manchester United 4-1 in November, and have the worst home record in the top flight.

If they are going to stay up then that needs to change, and quickly, because five of their remaining eight games are at their place, starting with this one.

I actually think Leeds will beat them, though, because they seem to have got their mojo back.

Jesse Marsch has done extremely well since taking charge and picked up seven points from their past three games. Another win here would make them pretty much safe.

Kalvin Phillips should be able to play more of a part - and maybe even start - after coming off the bench in last week's draw with Southampton. His return to fitness is definitely going to help.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds United have won all three of their top-flight matches against Watford, having done the double the only other time they were in the top tier together in 1999-2000.

Watford have won each of their last three home matches against Leeds in all competitions. The most recent match was a 1-0 victory in the FA Cup fifth round in 2016.

Watford

Watford have lost their past eight home Premier League matches. The last time they lost nine consecutive home league games was between December 1971 and March 1972.

Watford's 11 home losses are the most of any Premier League team this season. Three teams have survived Premier League relegation after losing 11 at home in a season: Hull City in 2008-09, Sunderland in 2013-14 and Crystal Palace in 2016-17.

The Hornets are on a Premier League record run of 19 consecutive home games without a clean sheet, stretching back to a 3-0 victory against Liverpool on 29 February 2020.

Since scoring eight goals and having five assists in his first 16 Premier League games, Emmanuel Dennis has scored once with no assists in his past 12 in the competition.

Joshua King could become the seventh Norwegian player to make 200 Premier League appearances.

Leeds United

Leeds have taken seven points from their past three Premier League matches, directly following a six-game league losing streak.

They can remain unbeaten in four successive Premier League fixtures for the first time this season.

Raphinha's nine goals are the most in the Premier League for Leeds this season, but the Brazilian has scored only one goal in 12 Premier League matches in 2022.

Jack Harrison has scored six Premier League goals for Leeds in 2022.

