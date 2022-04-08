Southampton v Chelsea

TEAM NEWS
Southampton's on-loan forward Armando Broja is ineligible to face his parent club.
Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is nearing a return after almost four months out with a hamstring injury, while Shane Long is struggling with an ankle issue.
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to remain sidelined as he deals with a combination of back and Achilles problems.
Defender Ben Chilwell remains the only long-term absentee.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
It's been a bad week for Chelsea, who have conceded seven goals in two home defeats, against Brentford and Real Madrid. I don't think anyone expected that, especially the 4-1 loss to the Bees.
I am expecting a reaction from Thomas Tuchel's side, though. Southampton are awkward opponents but Chelsea have a point to prove.
Prediction: 1-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Southampton have one win from their last 12 Premier League games with Chelsea (D3 L8).
- Chelsea are unbeaten in eight trips to St Mary's and have lost just once there in 13 Premier League visits (W9, D3).
- Ralph Hasenhuttl has one win from his six league meetings with Thomas Tuchel (D1, L4), a 1-0 Bundesliga victory for RB Leipzig against Borussia Dortmund in September 2016.
Southampton
- Southampton have lost two consecutive league matches at home - they had previously lost just two of their last 18 at St Mary's (W8, D8).
- Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have scored in their previous 12 Premier League home games.
- The Saints have kept just two clean sheets in their last 19 top-flight matches, conceding 34 goals in that run.
- Southampton are seeking their 100th Premier League win at St. Mary's.
- Mohammed Salisu has made 68 interceptions in the Premier League this season, 12 more than any other defender.
Chelsea
- Chelsea could lose three successive matches in a single season for the first time since October 2002 under Claudio Ranieri.
- The Blues have won 16 top-flight away games since Thomas Tuchel took charge in February 2021 - only Manchester City have more wins on the road in that time with 21.
- Chelsea have conceded seven times in two games after letting in four goals in their nine previous matches in all competitions.
- Kai Havertz has netted eight goals in his last 12 games for club and country.
