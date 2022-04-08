Close menu
Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton15:00ChelseaChelsea
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea's Timo Werner celebrates scoring against Southampton the last time these sides met in the Premier League
Chelsea's Timo Werner scored in a 3-1 win over Southampton in October - he's got three goals in his last three PL games against the Saints

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's on-loan forward Armando Broja is ineligible to face his parent club.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is nearing a return after almost four months out with a hamstring injury, while Shane Long is struggling with an ankle issue.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to remain sidelined as he deals with a combination of back and Achilles problems.

Defender Ben Chilwell remains the only long-term absentee.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's been a bad week for Chelsea, who have conceded seven goals in two home defeats, against Brentford and Real Madrid. I don't think anyone expected that, especially the 4-1 loss to the Bees.

I am expecting a reaction from Thomas Tuchel's side, though. Southampton are awkward opponents but Chelsea have a point to prove.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan from indie band Blossoms.

Well travelled - Chelsea are aiming to equal a club record of seven consecutive away wins in all competitions.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Southampton have one win from their last 12 Premier League games with Chelsea (D3 L8).
  • Chelsea are unbeaten in eight trips to St Mary's and have lost just once there in 13 Premier League visits (W9, D3).
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl has one win from his six league meetings with Thomas Tuchel (D1, L4), a 1-0 Bundesliga victory for RB Leipzig against Borussia Dortmund in September 2016.

Southampton

  • Southampton have lost two consecutive league matches at home - they had previously lost just two of their last 18 at St Mary's (W8, D8).
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have scored in their previous 12 Premier League home games.
  • The Saints have kept just two clean sheets in their last 19 top-flight matches, conceding 34 goals in that run.
  • Southampton are seeking their 100th Premier League win at St. Mary's.
  • Mohammed Salisu has made 68 interceptions in the Premier League this season, 12 more than any other defender.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea could lose three successive matches in a single season for the first time since October 2002 under Claudio Ranieri.
  • The Blues have won 16 top-flight away games since Thomas Tuchel took charge in February 2021 - only Manchester City have more wins on the road in that time with 21.
  • Chelsea have conceded seven times in two games after letting in four goals in their nine previous matches in all competitions.
  • Kai Havertz has netted eight goals in his last 12 games for club and country.

My Southampton XI

Choose your Southampton starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Chelsea XI

Choose your Chelsea formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30234370185273
2Liverpool30226277205772
3Chelsea29178458233559
4Tottenham301731052371554
5Arsenal29173944341054
6West Ham311561051401151
7Man Utd3014974941851
8Wolves31154123327649
9Crystal Palace3081394238437
10Leicester28107114347-437
11Aston Villa30113164242036
12Southampton30812103746-936
13Brighton30713102636-1034
14Brentford3196163748-1133
15Newcastle30710133354-2131
16Leeds3179153568-3330
17Everton2974183252-2025
18Burnley29412132542-1724
19Watford3064202957-2822
20Norwich3046201863-4518
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport