Close menu
Premier League
ArsenalArsenal15:00BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds out his arms as he stands on the touchline
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his team 'weren't at the races' in their recent defeat at Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey after the midfielder sustained a thigh injury in the defeat to Crystal Palace.

Defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney remain out, with the latter undergoing surgery on his left knee this week.

Brighton could welcome back Adam Webster after the defender missed the last six games with a calf issue.

Ecuador midfielder Moses Caicedo is back in contention after illness while Jakub Moder is a long-term absentee.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal kind of reverted to type in their defeat by Crystal Palace on Monday because they didn't just lose, they got taken apart.

That must be a worry for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, but this looks like the ideal game for his side to bounce back.

Brighton ended their run of six consecutive defeats with a draw at Norwich last time out but they still can't score goals. They won't be rolled over, but I don't see them getting anything here.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan from indie band Blossoms.

31 shots attempted by Brighton in last weekend's nil-nil draw with Norwich City, including a missed penalty.
It's the most efforts on goal by a top-flight side without scoring for more than three years.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Arsenal are unbeaten in three Premier League meetings with Brighton (W2, D1).
  • Brighton have recorded one win in 10 away games against Arsenal in all competitions (D2, L7).
  • The reverse fixture this season finished 0-0 and ended Brighton's run of 10 league matches without a clean sheet against the Gunners.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have suffered two defeats in three league games after a run of one loss in 11 (W9, D1).
  • The Gunners are undefeated in 14 Premier League home games against teams below them in the table (W10, D4).
  • Arsenal have lost one of their previous 28 top-flight games at 3pm on a Saturday (W23, D4), with that defeat coming at Brighton in June 2020.
  • Alexandre Lacazette has gone 16 games in all competitions without scoring from open play.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have won just three of their last 25 league games (D13, L9).
  • Graham Potter's side have scored once in their last seven Premier League matches.
  • The Seagulls have recorded 21 nil-nil draws since they joined the Premier League in 2017-18, more than any other side.
  • Brighton have never won a Premier League fixture in April in 15 attempts (D8, L7).
  • They have drawn nine of their last 13 Premier League games in London (W1, D3).
  • Neal Maupay has found the net just once in 13 league matches.
  • Danny Welbeck has scored in each of his last three top-flight appearances against Arsenal.

My Arsenal XI

Choose your Arsenal formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Brighton XI

Choose your Brighton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30234370185273
2Liverpool30226277205772
3Chelsea29178458233559
4Tottenham301731052371554
5Arsenal29173944341054
6West Ham311561051401151
7Man Utd3014974941851
8Wolves31154123327649
9Crystal Palace3081394238437
10Leicester28107114347-437
11Aston Villa30113164242036
12Southampton30812103746-936
13Brighton30713102636-1034
14Brentford3196163748-1133
15Newcastle30710133354-2131
16Leeds3179153568-3330
17Everton2974183252-2025
18Burnley29412132542-1724
19Watford3064202957-2822
20Norwich3046201863-4518
View full Premier League table

Top Stories