FC Halifax Town v Woking

HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00WokingWoking
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stockport
|35
|25
|4
|6
|74
|29
|45
|79
|2
|Wrexham
|35
|21
|8
|6
|71
|36
|35
|71
|3
|Halifax
|36
|21
|7
|8
|53
|28
|25
|70
|4
|Solihull Moors
|36
|19
|11
|6
|65
|39
|26
|68
|5
|Chesterfield
|37
|18
|13
|6
|62
|39
|23
|67
|6
|Notts County
|36
|18
|10
|8
|64
|42
|22
|64
|7
|Grimsby
|36
|19
|5
|12
|55
|35
|20
|62
|8
|Boreham Wood
|34
|16
|11
|7
|40
|25
|15
|59
|9
|Dag & Red
|36
|17
|5
|14
|62
|45
|17
|56
|10
|Bromley
|34
|15
|9
|10
|47
|38
|9
|54
|11
|Torquay
|35
|15
|8
|12
|55
|48
|7
|53
|12
|Yeovil
|36
|13
|10
|13
|36
|38
|-2
|49
|13
|Southend
|36
|13
|8
|15
|38
|51
|-13
|47
|14
|Woking
|37
|14
|4
|19
|51
|51
|0
|46
|15
|Altrincham
|36
|13
|7
|16
|54
|56
|-2
|46
|16
|Barnet
|36
|11
|9
|16
|45
|67
|-22
|42
|17
|Wealdstone
|36
|10
|10
|16
|39
|55
|-16
|40
|18
|Eastleigh
|36
|11
|7
|18
|38
|56
|-18
|40
|19
|Maidenhead United
|37
|10
|9
|18
|39
|62
|-23
|39
|20
|Aldershot
|35
|8
|7
|20
|33
|60
|-27
|31
|21
|King's Lynn
|37
|7
|7
|23
|36
|66
|-30
|28
|22
|Weymouth
|35
|5
|7
|23
|32
|69
|-37
|22
|23
|Dover
|35
|1
|6
|28
|29
|83
|-54
|-3
Can Greg crack the code and catch the person responsible for murdering his father?
Specs Gonzales steps back into the Multiverse and changes football history
Police investigate an extremely violent gang in Devon's drug economy
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.