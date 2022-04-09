Close menu
National League
WrexhamWrexham15:00EastleighEastleigh
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Eastleigh

National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport35254674294579
2Wrexham35218671363571
3Halifax36217853282570
4Solihull Moors361911665392668
5Chesterfield371813662392367
6Notts County361810864422264
7Grimsby361951255352062
8Boreham Wood341611740251559
9Dag & Red361751462451756
10Bromley34159104738954
11Torquay35158125548753
12Yeovil361310133638-249
13Southend36138153851-1347
14Woking37144195151046
15Altrincham36137165456-246
16Barnet36119164567-2242
17Wealdstone361010163955-1640
18Eastleigh36117183856-1840
19Maidenhead United37109183962-2339
20Aldershot3587203360-2731
21King's Lynn3777233666-3028
22Weymouth3557233269-3722
23Dover3516282983-54-3
View full National League table

