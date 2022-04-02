Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls top scorer Sol Solomon scored for the first time since being injured in the loss to leaders Walton and Hersham last month

Jersey Bulls ended a five-game winless run in style as they beat Molesey 4-1 on their return to Springfield.

Francis Lekimamati took just 10 minutes of his home debut to score before setting up Joe Kilshaw for his first-ever Bulls goal seven minutes later.

Sol Solomon's penalty saw Bulls 3-0 up at half time but Mohamed Dafallah's goal made it 3-1 just after the break.

Jake Prince made it 4-1 after 68 minutes having seen an earlier goal disallowed for offside.

The win over the league's bottom side came after seven games away from Springfield due to building work.

It sees the Bulls move up to fourth place in Combined Counties Premier South - they are 11 points off joint-leaders Beckenham Town and Walton and Hersham with six games left to play.

"We've had a tough few weeks where we've let games go," Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Molesey are obviously struggling at the wrong end of the table, and in the first half we played pretty well in spells and caused them a lot of problems.

"I think we're still showing signs of a bit of a lack of confidence at times and maybe we were a little sloppy.

"But on the whole you've got to look at the positives and hopefully we can take that forward now."