Close menu
German Bundesliga
FreiburgSC Freiburg1Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

Freiburg v Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Freiburg

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 26Flekken
  • 5Gulde
  • 3Lienhart
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 7SchmidSubstituted forSiquetat 69'minutes
  • 8Eggestein
  • 27Höfler
  • 30GünterBooked at 70mins
  • 9Höler
  • 32Grifo
  • 22SallaiSubstituted forPetersenat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Uphoff
  • 2Siquet
  • 18Petersen
  • 19Haberer
  • 25Sildillia
  • 29Jeong
  • 31Schlotterbeck
  • 33Weißhaupt

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 23Nianzou
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forTolissoat 62'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 11Coman
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forMusialaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 4Süle
  • 7Gnabry
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 22Roca
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Christian Dingert

Match Stats

Home TeamFreiburgAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Hugo Siquet replaces Jonathan Schmid.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

  6. Post update

    Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jonathan Schmid.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 1. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Günter.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Nils Petersen replaces Roland Sallai.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Robert Lewandowski.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Leon Goretzka.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a through ball.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maximilian Eggestein (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Höler.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 0, FC Bayern München 1. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  18. Post update

    Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd April 2022

  • FreiburgSC Freiburg1Bayern MunichBayern Munich1
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen2Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin1
  • Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld1StuttgartVfB Stuttgart1
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0FürthSpVgg Greuther Fürth0
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18482
  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund17:30RB LeipzigRB Leipzig

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich28204482295364
2B Dortmund27183667382957
3B Leverkusen28156768422651
4Freiburg281210644301446
5RB Leipzig27136857302745
6Hoffenheim28135105042844
7Union Berlin2811893438-441
8Köln28101083841-340
9Frankfurt2810993938139
10Mainz26114113930937
11VfL Bochum28105133040-1035
12B Mgladbach2796123851-1333
13Wolfsburg2794142942-1331
14Stuttgart2869133651-1527
15Augsburg2668122944-1526
16Arminia Bielefeld28511122339-1626
17Hertha Berlin2875163062-3226
18Fürth2837182470-4616
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories