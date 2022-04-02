Freiburg v Bayern Munich

Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Freiburg
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 26Flekken
- 5Gulde
- 3Lienhart
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 7SchmidSubstituted forSiquetat 69'minutes
- 8Eggestein
- 27Höfler
- 30GünterBooked at 70mins
- 9Höler
- 32Grifo
- 22SallaiSubstituted forPetersenat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Uphoff
- 2Siquet
- 18Petersen
- 19Haberer
- 25Sildillia
- 29Jeong
- 31Schlotterbeck
- 33Weißhaupt
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 23Nianzou
- 2Upamecano
- 21Hernández
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forTolissoat 62'minutes
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 11Coman
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forMusialaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 4Süle
- 7Gnabry
- 18Sabitzer
- 22Roca
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Hugo Siquet replaces Jonathan Schmid.
Post update
Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jonathan Schmid.
Goal!
Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 1, FC Bayern München 1. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Günter.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Nils Petersen replaces Roland Sallai.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Robert Lewandowski.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Leon Goretzka.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Maximilian Eggestein (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Höler.
Goal!
Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 0, FC Bayern München 1. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Post update
Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Post update
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).