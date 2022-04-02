Match ends, Celta Vigo 1, Real Madrid 2.
Karim Benzema scored two penalties and had another saved as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo to go 12 points clear at the top of La Liga.
Benzema gave Real the lead after Nolito clipped Eder Militao before Celta's Thiago Galhardo had a goal disallowed.
Nolito levelled from close range but Real won another penalty when Jeison Murillo fouled Rodrygo - and this time Matias Dituro denied Benzema.
Benzema scored soon after when Kevin Vazquez fouled Ferland Mendy.
He is the first player to score two penalties and miss another in a La Liga game since 1951. The last time a team won three away penalties in La Liga was 1996.
He has scored 34 goals for Real Madrid in all competitions this season, the best club scoring campaign of his career.
He moves joint-third alongside Alfredo di Stefano (216) in Real's leading La Liga goalscorers, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (311) and Raul (228).
It was the perfect response from Real to bounce back from their 4-0 Clasico home defeat by Barcelona before the international break.
Barca host second-placed Sevilla on Sunday.
Line-ups
Celta Vigo
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Dituro
- 20Vázquez
- 15Aidoo
- 24MurilloBooked at 57mins
- 17Galán GilBooked at 36mins
- 8BeltránSubstituted forTapiaat 72'minutes
- 23MéndezSubstituted forPinedaat 81'minutes
- 6D Suárez
- 9NolitoSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 72'minutes
- 10Iago Aspas
- 7Galhardo do Nascimento RochaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forCerviat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Araújo
- 11Cervi
- 13Blanco
- 14Tapia
- 18Pineda
- 19Fontán
- 21Solari
- 22Mina Lorenzo
- 26Campos
- 28Domínguez
- 41Fernandez
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezSubstituted forCarvajalat 61'minutes
- 3MilitãoSubstituted forNachoat 85'minutes
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 10ModricSubstituted forValverdeat 74'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosSubstituted forCeballosat 85'minutes
- 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 61'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 18Bale
- 19Ceballos
- 21Rodrygo
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
- 45Piñeiro del Álamo
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 15,714
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
