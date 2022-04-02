Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema has scored 24 La Liga goals, putting him 10 goals clear of anyone else in the golden boot hunt

Karim Benzema scored two penalties and had another saved as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo to go 12 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Benzema gave Real the lead after Nolito clipped Eder Militao before Celta's Thiago Galhardo had a goal disallowed.

Nolito levelled from close range but Real won another penalty when Jeison Murillo fouled Rodrygo - and this time Matias Dituro denied Benzema.

Benzema scored soon after when Kevin Vazquez fouled Ferland Mendy.

He is the first player to score two penalties and miss another in a La Liga game since 1951. The last time a team won three away penalties in La Liga was 1996.

He has scored 34 goals for Real Madrid in all competitions this season, the best club scoring campaign of his career.

He moves joint-third alongside Alfredo di Stefano (216) in Real's leading La Liga goalscorers, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (311) and Raul (228).

It was the perfect response from Real to bounce back from their 4-0 Clasico home defeat by Barcelona before the international break.

Barca host second-placed Sevilla on Sunday.