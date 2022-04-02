Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Celta VigoCelta Vigo1Real MadridReal Madrid2

Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema scores two penalties and misses one

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema has scored 24 La Liga goals, putting him 10 goals clear of anyone else in the golden boot hunt

Karim Benzema scored two penalties and had another saved as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo to go 12 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Benzema gave Real the lead after Nolito clipped Eder Militao before Celta's Thiago Galhardo had a goal disallowed.

Nolito levelled from close range but Real won another penalty when Jeison Murillo fouled Rodrygo - and this time Matias Dituro denied Benzema.

Benzema scored soon after when Kevin Vazquez fouled Ferland Mendy.

He is the first player to score two penalties and miss another in a La Liga game since 1951. The last time a team won three away penalties in La Liga was 1996.

He has scored 34 goals for Real Madrid in all competitions this season, the best club scoring campaign of his career.

He moves joint-third alongside Alfredo di Stefano (216) in Real's leading La Liga goalscorers, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (311) and Raul (228).

It was the perfect response from Real to bounce back from their 4-0 Clasico home defeat by Barcelona before the international break.

Barca host second-placed Sevilla on Sunday.

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Dituro
  • 20Vázquez
  • 15Aidoo
  • 24MurilloBooked at 57mins
  • 17Galán GilBooked at 36mins
  • 8BeltránSubstituted forTapiaat 72'minutes
  • 23MéndezSubstituted forPinedaat 81'minutes
  • 6D Suárez
  • 9NolitoSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 72'minutes
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 7Galhardo do Nascimento RochaBooked at 40minsSubstituted forCerviat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Araújo
  • 11Cervi
  • 13Blanco
  • 14Tapia
  • 18Pineda
  • 19Fontán
  • 21Solari
  • 22Mina Lorenzo
  • 26Campos
  • 28Domínguez
  • 41Fernandez

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forCarvajalat 61'minutes
  • 3MilitãoSubstituted forNachoat 85'minutes
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10ModricSubstituted forValverdeat 74'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosSubstituted forCeballosat 85'minutes
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 61'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 18Bale
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
  • 45Piñeiro del Álamo
Referee:
Pablo González Fuertes
Attendance:
15,714

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celta Vigo 1, Real Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celta Vigo 1, Real Madrid 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  6. Post update

    Orbelín Pineda (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Javi Galán (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo).

  11. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Santi Mina (Celta Vigo).

  13. Post update

    Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Toni Kroos.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Eder Militão.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  17. Post update

    Orbelín Pineda (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Celta Vigo. Orbelín Pineda replaces Brais Méndez.

  20. Post update

    Denis Suárez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd April 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid30216361263569
2Sevilla291512240192157
3Atl Madrid30176754361857
4Barcelona28159456292754
5Real Betis29155950351550
6Real Sociedad2913972929048
7Villarreal30129948291945
8Ath Bilbao29101183328541
9Valencia29101094243-140
10Osasuna29108112936-738
11Celta Vigo3099123434036
12Espanyol2999113541-636
13Rayo Vallecano2895142934-532
14Getafe30711122833-532
15Elche2988133040-1032
16Granada29610133146-1528
17Cádiz29512122541-1627
18Mallorca3068162650-2426
19Levante30410163358-2522
20Alavés3057182349-2622
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories