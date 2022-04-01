Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Annan Athletic and Forfar Athletic have secured Scottish League 2 play-off spots with four games to spare.

With Kelty Hearts already champions, the race is on for second and Annan are four points clear after Tommy Goss' header downed hosts Stenhousemuir 1-0.

Third-placed Forfar beat hosts Stranraer 2-0 with late goals from Craig Slater and Stefan McCluskey.

Bottom club Cowdenbeath held Stirling Albion 0-0, while Albion Rovers and Elgin City also finished goalless.

Kelty, in their first game since clinching the title, drew 1-1 at fourth-place Edinburgh City on Friday.