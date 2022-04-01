Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Airdrieonians moved within two points of the Scottish League 1 summit after goals in each half from Callum Gallagher earned victory over bottom side East Fife.

Leaders Cove Rangers will have the chance to return their advantage to five points when they travel to Queen's Park on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Falkirk suffered a blow to their play-off hopes after they were well beaten at home to third-placed Montrose.

Lyall Cameron opened the scoring for the visitors before Michael Gardyne's second-half penalty was followed by a late third from Ross Campbell.

At the other end of the table, Dumbarton secured a huge three points in their quest for survival after an incredible ending to their game at Alloa Athletic saw five goals scored in the final 13 minutes.

With 82 minutes on the clock, Blaise Riley-Snow broke the deadlock for Brian Rice's side. That was quickly cancelled out by Conner Duthie's penalty before the Dumbarton man added a second two minutes later.

With the game in injury time, Stefan Scougall netted a penalty of his own to level the contest at 2-2, but Kristoffer Syvertsen bagged a 95th-minute winner in an extraordinary conclusion.

And Peterhead moved 11 points clear of the foot of the table after two goals from Grant Ritchie either side of a Hamish Ritchie strike earned a comfortable 3-0 win at Clyde.