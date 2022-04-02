Close menu

Man Utd's next manager: Mauricio Pochettino or Erik ten Hag to rescue the club?

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .comments87

Manchester United players react after their 1-1 draw with Leicester
United lie sixth in the Premier League, three points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, who also have two games in hand

They know what's coming at Manchester United.

After suffering another blow to their hopes of making next season's Champions League with a disappointing - in result and performance - Old Trafford encounter with Leicester, talk outside the club will be of a season unravelling.

Having dispensed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, Ralf Rangnick's arrival has not really improved the situation. The German's nine from 21 win record (42.85%), is marginally better than the Norwegian's seven from 17 (41.18%).

But it is not good enough. United now need 14 points from their final eight games to better the 64 during the sorry 2013-14 campaign under David Moyes which is their worst return in three decades.

Inevitably, thoughts will again turn to who will take charge in the summer to try and rectify the damage of a terrible season.

Choice of two?

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Haag
Both Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Haag have question marks hanging over them

Manchester United are eager to assure supporters their managerial search is extensive and not just limited to two candidates, Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino.

But there is no dispute from some within Old Trafford when it is questioned who else, realistically, could be in the frame.

Luis Enrique is committed to coaching Spain at the World Cup, which rules him out until the end of the December and probably longer given the intensity of tournament football. Now the situation at Chelsea has stabilised to an extent and the search for a new owner looks like finding someone committed to keeping the Blues at the top, the idea of luring Thomas Tuchel away from Stamford Bridge is receding.

United admire both men but sources admit recruiting them would be "difficult".

Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui would be an unlikely choice and Brendan Rodgers a tough sell to United fans given the combination of his Liverpool past and an underwhelming season at Leicester.

Which brings it back to Ten Hag and Pochettino, both of whom would come to Old Trafford with question marks hanging over them.

Paris St-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar are both on the European Clubs' Association board. The ECA met in Vienna this week. Manchester United's managerial search was mentioned when the pair spoke informally - but neither know which way the Premier League club will go.

Evidently, managing United is a challenge at present - but, BBC Sport was told, that is the attraction for someone keen to prove their abilities at the very highest level.

Pochettino's Old Trafford admirers date back to his time at Tottenham.

Yet the doubts about the Argentine - namely he doesn't win when it matters - remain. After all, he failed to win the title at PSG last season and the French club's elimination at the Champions League last-16 stage this term is viewed as not being good enough at the club given the huge investment in the squad.

That observation probably means Pochettino will be relieved of his duties at the end of the season and football director Leonardo is also on shaky ground as PSG prepare for a major overhaul.

Ten Hag's status mainly comes from Ajax's run to the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019 when, ironically, he was denied a place in the final by Pochettino's Spurs.

The 52-year-old is viewed as a progressing coach.

But the demands of an English season, the relentless combination of an exhausting fixture list, where difficult games pile up week after week, are an alien concept.

The two Ajax managers before Ten Hag were Peter Bosz and Frank de Boer. Upon leaving Amsterdam, they didn't even make it to the end of the year in their first seasons at Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan respectively, let alone the end of their debut seasons.

'Not the favourites for number four'

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester: Ralf Rangnick believes 1-1 draw Foxes was 'okay'

United are now three points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, having played two games more.

With Wolves and West Ham snapping at their heels and Crystal Palace still in the FA Cup, it is not completely out of the question a place in the dreaded Europa Conference League play-off round in August awaits.

"I am not a fortune teller," said Rangnick. "I don't know where Manchester United will be next season.

"It is my job to finish this season on the highest possible note. Saying that does not mean necessarily to finish fourth. Today's result has not made the situation better obviously.

"It doesn't help at all to look at the table every weekend and speculate what might happen. Right now, we are for sure not the favourites for number four."

Comments

Join the conversation

87 comments

  • Comment posted by JG, today at 00:01

    Has to be anybody but Pochettino. Never a guy that thinks trophies are for the ego because he proves time after time he cannot win them

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 00:00

    Why would Poch waste his time at United a team that is miles behind European elite

  • Comment posted by Andy58, at 23:59 2 Apr

    We've survived worse than this in the past.
    Still the most supported club worldwide.
    We will survive GGMU

  • Comment posted by Boyo, at 23:59 2 Apr

    Surely Conte is in the mix? I also saw Southgate mentioned by someone, an interesting idea and one that would certainly be in keeping with the current recruitment and general club strategies. 😉

  • Comment posted by Liverpool will win trophies, at 23:58 2 Apr

    None of them to avoid another letdown.

  • Comment posted by The Big Cook, at 23:58 2 Apr

    These two won't solve the problem. The problem is twofold. It is sitting in the stands and it also controls the finances. One is an old fella who still keeps sticking his purple nose in and the other is a family of Americans who uses the club as a cash cow. It lost its soul or rather sold it, years ago. United was a family-orientated club that brought the youth through....not anymore.

  • Comment posted by Magichat, at 23:58 2 Apr

    Pick a manager, it would make no difference. The problem at UTD is at board level, why the BBC keep pushing this false agenda is beyond me, but it's getting boring.

  • Comment posted by Gert Buster, at 23:54 2 Apr

    What they need at Old Toilet is a mediocre manager and £950 million to splash and jobs a good un 👌
    Damn, they all ready tried that though !

  • Comment posted by brad, at 23:53 2 Apr

    why not wait till December to get the first choice...this is the problem always short term...accept where you are and build form there

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, at 23:52 2 Apr

    Another major change that is needed for the incoming manager to have any chance of success is this current notion of trying to buy the biggest name available instead of buying who would be the best fit the manager's system, and improve team fit and chemistry.
    This is why successful players come to Utd, flop and the become successful once again when they leave, like Di Maria for example.

  • Comment posted by Willber0389, at 23:45 2 Apr

    Even as a huge united fan I can say united are so far behind the top clubs it's laughable that we have this much wasted money.
    Similar to how Liverpool got left behind in the 90s united are dangerously close to not winning a title for a long long time!

  • Comment posted by richiep, at 23:42 2 Apr

    5 Players short of mounting a title challenge and that's being generous

  • Comment posted by zaedlo, at 23:42 2 Apr

    They may need them both.

  • Comment posted by Daz, at 23:40 2 Apr

    Whoever gets it is onto a loser so they’re gonna demand a massive wage. They’ll struggle next season as too much dead wood will still be around so they can try “win them over” then another bus will come along and under they’re thrown. Massive payout then back to square one - and I’m a Utd fan!

  • Comment posted by stuart truman, at 23:39 2 Apr

    At this stage The Avengers couldn't save them

  • Comment posted by Rob, at 23:36 2 Apr

    I'm not a MU fan but Arteta seems like a good fit he has the backbone to get rid of trouble players and if given a budget and time his work with younger players speaks for itself.

    • Reply posted by Magichat, today at 00:00

      Magichat replied:
      Ah, a UTD fan, who seems to think that UTD are still a big club, you aren't and you won't be again.

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, at 23:35 2 Apr

    Erik ten Hag is technically naive. Example: 2-0 up against Spurs in Champs. League and he ill-advisably takes off strikers/midfield attackers and replaces them with defenders. They run into each other and Spurs equalize and go through on away goals. This season 2-2 draw in Portugal but they can't score at home and ten Hag does nothing. Benfica score and he leaves it too late to make substitutions.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Lovell, at 23:35 2 Apr

    Manyoo the club of commercialism, Egos and no trophies.
    Poisoned chalice !

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, at 23:48 2 Apr

      Neutral fan replied:
      Utd have plenty of trophies lad so a epic fail at sarcasm..

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, at 23:33 2 Apr

    Brendan Rodgers is the only man that can bring premiership titles back to old Trafford. Why are we messing about so long?? Get him in NOW

    • Reply posted by Artic Sapphire, at 23:36 2 Apr

      Artic Sapphire replied:
      The Leicester display today answers your question.

  • Comment posted by Stulad, at 23:31 2 Apr

    United should have never fired Mourinho. Especially as they bought his number one target (Maguire) for the next manager. He was right about everything - martial, Rashford etc

