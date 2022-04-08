Close menu
Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City14:00Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates scoring at Crystal Palace with his teammate Jamie Vardy
Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy both scored when these sides last met, but the latter will miss this match with a knee problem

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City are again without striker Jamie Vardy, who is struggling with a knee injury.

Defender Caglar Soyuncu is likely to be available after an illness while Boubakary Soumare could also return.

Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand remain sidelined.

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is unlikely to recover from the foot issue which saw him miss the win over Arsenal.

Defender Nathan Ferguson has resumed training following a hamstring injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace have been one of the teams of the season. They are still very hard to break down, but they have got real attacking talent too.

Patrick Vieira inherited a team that played on the back foot when he took over from Roy Hodgson last summer and he has turned them into a side that play on the front foot.

This should be an excellent game, because Leicester are attack-minded too. They will have a real go at them, but Palace are full of confidence at the moment.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan from indie band Blossoms.

Set-piece woes - Leicester City have conceded a league-high 11 goals from corners this season.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester are unbeaten in five Premier League games against Palace (W3 D2).
  • Palace have lost their past two away league games against Leicester.

Leicester City

  • Leicester have lost just one of their past five top-flight games (W3, D1).
  • The Foxes have suffered one defeat in their previous eight home league fixtures (W5, D2).
  • Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 13 goals and five assists from his past 20 Premier League starts.
  • James Maddison needs one goal to become the fifth player to score 30 in the Premier League for Leicester.

Crystal Palace

  • Palace are aiming to go eight games unbeaten in all competitions for the first time since December 2017 (W5, D2).
  • The Eagles could equal a club top-flight record of six consecutive away matches without defeat, which was set in October 1990 and last equalled in February 1992.
  • Vieira's side have kept a clean sheet in each of their past four games in all competitions.
  • Wilfried Zaha has scored six Premier League goals against Leicester - his best return against any top-flight club.
  • Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored three goals in his past four games in all competitions.

My Leicester City XI

Choose your Leicester City formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Crystal Palace XI

Choose your Crystal Palace starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

