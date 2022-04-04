Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Northern Ireland travel to face Austria on 8 April before hosting England at Windsor Park four days later

Glasgow City striker Kerry Beattie has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the crucial World Cup qualifying double-header with Austria and England.

Beattie was originally left out of the squad "due to squad rotation".

However, the former Glentoran forward has been drafted in as a replacement for the injured Sam Kelly.

Kenny Shiels' side face Austria on Friday in Group D before hosting England at Windsor Park on 12 April.

Northern Ireland and Austria are level on points heading into April's matches. Both sides still have to face England and will be expected to pick up maximum points against two lower-ranked sides in their final three qualifiers, which puts extra importance on the encounter in Wiener Neustadt.

Austria scored a dramatic late equaliser in October's 2-2 draw in Belfast and, with head-to-head a determining factor, whoever wins next week will be in a favourable position to finish runners-up behind England and secure a play-off spot for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses travel to Belfast the following Tuesday, with the game set to take place in front of a record crowd for a women's match in Northern Ireland with more than 14,000 tickets sold at Windsor Park, three times as many as the previous record set against Latvia in September.

Beattie was the top scorer in last season's Women's Premiership as Glentoran won the treble and netted her maiden international goal against North Macedonia in November before leaving the Glens to join Glasgow City for an undisclosed fee in January.

Northern Ireland squad to face Austria and England

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (BF Hacken), Becky Flaherty (Brighouse Town)

Defenders: Julie Nelson (Crusaders), Demi Vance (Rangers), Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville), Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Cliftonville), Abbie Magee (Cliftonville), Sarah McFadden (Durham), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes), Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City)

Midfielders: Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville), Rachel Furness (Liverpool), Megan Bell (Rangers), Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran), Joely Andrews (Glentoran)

Strikers: Simone Magill (Everton), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville), Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonville), Lauren Wade (Glentoran), Caragh Hamilton (Glentoran), Emily Wilson (Crusaders), Kerry Beattie (Glasgow City).