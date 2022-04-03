Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ibrox ground staff removed glass from the pitch after Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart alerted referee Willie Collum

Police Scotland are investigating after a glass bottle was thrown from the stands into the Celtic penalty box during Sunday's Old Firm game at Ibrox.

The second half was delayed as ground staff removed shards of glass from the pitch after Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart alerted referee Willie Collum.

Police say "enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances".

Celtic came from behind to win the game 2-1 and move six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Aaron Ramsey and Tom Rogic traded goals in a frantic opening seven minutes, before Cameron Carter-Vickers scored what proved to be the winner just before the break.

"I found out when we came out and Joe [Hart] came and said to me," Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou told BBC Scotland.

"It's unfortunate and it shouldn't happen. I thought there was a cracking atmosphere at the game. You don't need things like that to detract from what I thought was a great spectacle otherwise."

'It's hard to get your head around' - analysis

BBC Scotland chief sports writer Tom English

It is disgusting. It's brainless. It's hard to get your head around. Because it's not just Joe Hart and the Celtic defenders who are put at risk there, the Rangers attackers are going to be in that penalty box too.

I hope they have footage of it because they've got security cameras all over Ibrox so let's see if they can find who did that and get rid of them for good because that's really despicable stuff.