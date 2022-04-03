Bristol City Women v Liverpool Women

Bristol City WomenBristol City Women2Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women4
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool Women
|20
|15
|4
|1
|42
|8
|34
|49
|2
|Bristol City Women
|19
|11
|2
|6
|39
|22
|17
|35
|3
|Crystal Palace Women
|20
|10
|3
|7
|31
|36
|-5
|33
|4
|Sheffield United Women
|20
|9
|5
|6
|31
|23
|8
|32
|5
|London City Lionesses
|19
|10
|2
|7
|28
|20
|8
|32
|6
|Durham Women
|20
|9
|4
|7
|26
|26
|0
|31
|7
|Charlton Athletic Women
|20
|8
|4
|8
|22
|17
|5
|28
|8
|Lewes Women
|19
|8
|2
|9
|21
|21
|0
|26
|9
|Sunderland Ladies
|20
|6
|5
|9
|21
|27
|-6
|23
|10
|Blackburn Ladies
|20
|5
|2
|13
|16
|35
|-19
|17
|11
|Watford Women
|20
|2
|5
|13
|17
|43
|-26
|11
|12
|Coventry United Ladies
|19
|3
|6
|10
|15
|31
|-16
|5
