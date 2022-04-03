Close menu
The FA Women's Championship
Bristol City WomenBristol City Women2Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women4

Bristol City Women v Liverpool Women

Sunday 3rd April 2022

  • Bristol City WomenBristol City Women2Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women4
  • Lewes WomenLewes Women0Sheffield United WomenSheffield United Women2
  • Crystal Palace WomenCrystal Palace Women2Blackburn LadiesBlackburn Ladies1
  • London City LionessesLondon City Lionesses2Charlton Athletic WomenCharlton Athletic Women0
  • Sunderland LadiesSunderland Ladies0Coventry United LadiesCoventry United Ladies0
  • Watford WomenWatford Women3Durham WomenDurham Women3

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women2015414283449
2Bristol City Women19112639221735
3Crystal Palace Women2010373136-533
4Sheffield United Women209563123832
5London City Lionesses1910272820832
6Durham Women209472626031
7Charlton Athletic Women208482217528
8Lewes Women198292121026
9Sunderland Ladies206592127-623
10Blackburn Ladies2052131635-1917
11Watford Women2025131743-2611
12Coventry United Ladies1936101531-165
