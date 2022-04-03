Close menu
Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus0Inter MilanInter Milan1

Juventus v Inter Milan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 4de Ligt
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 27LocatelliBooked at 27minsSubstituted forZakariaat 34'minutes
  • 25RabiotBooked at 15mins
  • 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 45mins
  • 10Dybala
  • 9MorataBooked at 45mins
  • 7Vlahovic

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 5Arthur
  • 18Kean
  • 19Bonucci
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 28Zakaria
  • 36Perin

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 37SkriniarBooked at 45mins
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 20Calhanoglu
  • 14Perisic
  • 9Dzeko
  • 10MartínezBooked at 2mins

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 18Gosens
  • 19Correa
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 36Darmian
  • 88Caicedo
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Juventus 0, Inter Milan 1.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Lautaro Martínez is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

  7. Post update

    Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Juventus 0, Inter Milan 1. Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Booking

    Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    VAR Decision: Other Decision Cancelled.

  12. Booking

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Inter Milan.

  14. Post update

    Penalty Inter Milan. Denzel Dumfries draws a foul in the penalty area.

  15. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Alex Sandro (Juventus) after a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Denis Zakaria (Juventus).

  19. Post update

    Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).

Top Stories