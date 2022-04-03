Juventus v Inter Milan

First Half ends, Juventus 0, Inter Milan 1.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 4de Ligt
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 27LocatelliBooked at 27minsSubstituted forZakariaat 34'minutes
- 25RabiotBooked at 15mins
- 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 45mins
- 10Dybala
- 9MorataBooked at 45mins
- 7Vlahovic
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 5Arthur
- 18Kean
- 19Bonucci
- 20Bernardeschi
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 28Zakaria
- 36Perin
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37SkriniarBooked at 45mins
- 95Bastoni
- 2Dumfries
- 23Barella
- 77Brozovic
- 20Calhanoglu
- 14Perisic
- 9Dzeko
- 10MartínezBooked at 2mins
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 13Ranocchia
- 18Gosens
- 19Correa
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 36Darmian
- 88Caicedo
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Offside, Inter Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu tries a through ball, but Lautaro Martínez is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Post update
Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Goal! Juventus 0, Inter Milan 1. Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
VAR Decision: Other Decision Cancelled.
Booking
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Inter Milan.
Post update
Penalty Inter Milan. Denzel Dumfries draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Alex Sandro (Juventus) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Post update
Foul by Denis Zakaria (Juventus).
Post update
Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan).